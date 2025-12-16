Costco's $30 Coupe Glass Set Gives Crate & Barrel Vibes (But Is Way More Affordable)

If you consider yourself a mixologist or amateur bartender — or perhaps are buying a gift for someone who fits that description — having the right glass for the beverage can really elevate your next cocktail party. But if you're just starting out on your glassware journey, it may be a little intimidating, both in terms of knowing what to buy and the amount of money you could spend. After all, there are at least 16 common cocktail glasses, ready to be paired with anything from a Moscow mule to an Irish coffee. But thankfully, Costco can help keep your hobby both affordable and classy. Specifically, with its $30 Home Essentials coupe glasses, which come as a 12-piece set (each glass holds 9.5 ounces).

Coupe glasses are wide-mouthed stemware with a rounded base, most commonly used for up-style cocktails — i.e., drinks mixed with ice that is strained out before serving. These can include your classic martini to less-common vintage throwbacks like the three ingredient Bee's Knees. In short, the coupe glass comes in handy in a variety of situations, so a set of twelve for about $2.50 a piece is a nice find indeed. This Costco coupe set is fairly minimalist; the glasses have the characteristic coupe curves but are otherwise unadorned. Compare this to Crate & Barrel's Ridgecrest 7-ounce coupe glass, which comes as a singleton for $5.95. Its stem is a little more stylized, giving it an extra-elegant air, but the glass is more than double the price of the Costco option.