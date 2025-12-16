Costco's $30 Coupe Glass Set Gives Crate & Barrel Vibes (But Is Way More Affordable)
If you consider yourself a mixologist or amateur bartender — or perhaps are buying a gift for someone who fits that description — having the right glass for the beverage can really elevate your next cocktail party. But if you're just starting out on your glassware journey, it may be a little intimidating, both in terms of knowing what to buy and the amount of money you could spend. After all, there are at least 16 common cocktail glasses, ready to be paired with anything from a Moscow mule to an Irish coffee. But thankfully, Costco can help keep your hobby both affordable and classy. Specifically, with its $30 Home Essentials coupe glasses, which come as a 12-piece set (each glass holds 9.5 ounces).
Coupe glasses are wide-mouthed stemware with a rounded base, most commonly used for up-style cocktails — i.e., drinks mixed with ice that is strained out before serving. These can include your classic martini to less-common vintage throwbacks like the three ingredient Bee's Knees. In short, the coupe glass comes in handy in a variety of situations, so a set of twelve for about $2.50 a piece is a nice find indeed. This Costco coupe set is fairly minimalist; the glasses have the characteristic coupe curves but are otherwise unadorned. Compare this to Crate & Barrel's Ridgecrest 7-ounce coupe glass, which comes as a singleton for $5.95. Its stem is a little more stylized, giving it an extra-elegant air, but the glass is more than double the price of the Costco option.
Other glass options from Costco
There are not many reviews for the Home Essentials coupe glass set on the Costco website. However, overall it has a solid 4.3-star rating, and consumers agree that it makes an excellent addition to a home glassware collection. The 9.5-ounce size is also appreciated. Looking at reviews for some other Home Essentials glassware, people are generally satisfied with the brand's style, function, and value. If you purchase the coupe set and discover yourself to be a new Home Essentials glassware fan, Costco also has a 16-piece Home Essentials bubble sham drinkware set that includes eight highball and eight double old-fashioned glasses; an affordable, versatile collection at just $42.99.
Furthermore, the Home Essentials set is not Costco's only coupe offering. There is also the pricier — and more stylish — Zwiesel Echo coupe cocktail glass set, which comes in a set of four (9.4-ounce glasses) for $35.99. In other words, it's more expensive than Crate & Barrel's Ridgecrest set, but it still turns out to be cheaper than some of the store's costlier offerings. And for this price, you're paying for a stronger glass that resists scratching and breaking, as well as a sonic-inspired swirl at the base of the stem.
Another thing to consider is how many glasses you really need. As stated, Costco's cheaper set comes with 12. It's a good idea to have some backup glassware, but if you have limited cabinet space, consider going in on the set with a friend.