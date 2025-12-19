The Tiramisu Twist Your Brownies Are Begging For

Cakey, fudgy, or chewy? Edges or middles? Whatever your preference, brownies are an iconic dessert and perfectly satisfying even at their simplest. However, part of the joy of baking is taking classic recipes and mixing them up to create something entirely new. And even brownies, delicious though they may be, are ripe for such experimentation. Enter the tiramisu brownie. It's a simple concept: Top your cooked (and cooled) brownies with a thick layer of sweetened mascarpone cream, and dust the finished product with an even layer of cocoa powder to create that classic tiramisu look.

Of course, it wouldn't be your standard tiramisu without coffee, and there are a couple of ways to add it to your brownies depending on which recipe you use. One way is to poke holes into your finished brownies and drizzle them with a mixture of coffee and coffee liqueur. The other is to incorporate espresso powder or coffee directly into your brownie batter — and, for good measure, into the mascarpone cream on top as well. So you have no shortage of options; feel free to mix and match. Keep it alcohol-free or add a splash of Kahlua as you see fit. The result in any case is going to be a multi-textured and incredibly indulgent dessert.