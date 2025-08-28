Banana Bread Tiramisu: The Tasty Combo We Never Knew We Needed

If you've ever enjoyed an Italian tiramisu, you know how wonderful the experience is. Yet, there can be even more to tiramisu than is offered in the delicious, traditional form of this espresso-inspired dessert. You might ask how you can improve a sweetened mascarpone and cocoa infusion topping a layer of espresso-soaked ladyfingers. There are a few versions of tiramisu to contemplate, including a raspberry and cream tiramisu that may inspire your creativity. The recipe we're considering here involves creating a tiramisu inspired by banana bread!

Banana bread tiramisu is one of the recipes that can elevate a traditional version. Taking some cues from the best ways to make banana bread, you'll find some commonality with the tiramisu. But in this recipe, you start with cookies. Rather than soaking the Savoiardi ladyfingers in espresso, you'll dip them in a shaken combination of milk, sugar, and cinnamon, with an optional dash of rum. The cookies will form the bottom and middle layers of the dessert. You'll then use a creamy banana mascarpone to top the ladyfingers. This is made with bananas blended with sugar, cream, and some vanilla in a mixer using a whisk attachment to make an incredible filling. The banana mascarpone will sit in the refrigerator until you're ready to use it.