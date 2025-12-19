The Common Costco Myth That Could Convince You To Finally Get That Membership
Costco has a longstanding reputation for being the go-to for buying bulk amounts of everything. Sure, the warehouse club sells snack packs big enough to feed a large family, supersized sauce bottles that could last for years, and toilet paper amounts that would furnish an office building. But if you've never gotten around to getting a membership because you assumed buying in bulk isn't for you, you're missing out. There are actually quite a number of items that the store sells that are ideal for single shoppers or smaller homes. And in fact, some of Costco's best deals aren't even bulk-sized at all.
For example, Costco sells over 100 million units of this prepared food every year, and both single shoppers and huge households can enjoy it: the $4.99 rotisserie chicken. The price has stayed the same for years, and you can make a few meals out of it, but it's not sold in bulk. The store's grab-and-go prepared meals aren't only portioned for parties. Some smaller meal options include the Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef and Rice, and the Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad with Caesar Dressing and Croutons, which is perfect for a quick grab and go lunch. Costco is also the secret weapon for wine lovers on a budget, and sells single bottles of wine.
Costco isn't all about food
You could become a member of Costco and never even buy bulk quantities of food or home supplies. Don't rule out the warehouse's deals on electronics like Apple Airpods, appliances, and brand-name clothing, like Banana Republic. Costco even sells luxury beauty products, like Creme de La Mer, at a price that may be better than the department store. And with the store's stellar return policy it's almost non-risk if you want to try a new product out or have a problem with an item.
Members of Costco also have access to the box store's optical center, which offers exams and a large range of glasses and eye products. Costco also offers members special savings on a vast number of travel packages, including everything from cruises to Disney trips and more. And did you know your Costco card could save you at the airport? From tires to home improvement to a full-fledged pharmacy, there's very little we can think of that Costco doesn't offer members deals on. Even if you don't think you need bulk items, there's value in households of all sizes stocking up on items you use constantly, like detergent, coffee, and garbage bags if you have the space for it. Finally, don't forget arguably one of the best cheap meals around: the Costco food court, a perk only members get to enjoy.