The Common Costco Myth That Could Convince You To Finally Get That Membership

Costco has a longstanding reputation for being the go-to for buying bulk amounts of everything. Sure, the warehouse club sells snack packs big enough to feed a large family, supersized sauce bottles that could last for years, and toilet paper amounts that would furnish an office building. But if you've never gotten around to getting a membership because you assumed buying in bulk isn't for you, you're missing out. There are actually quite a number of items that the store sells that are ideal for single shoppers or smaller homes. And in fact, some of Costco's best deals aren't even bulk-sized at all.

For example, Costco sells over 100 million units of this prepared food every year, and both single shoppers and huge households can enjoy it: the $4.99 rotisserie chicken. The price has stayed the same for years, and you can make a few meals out of it, but it's not sold in bulk. The store's grab-and-go prepared meals aren't only portioned for parties. Some smaller meal options include the Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef and Rice, and the Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad with Caesar Dressing and Croutons, which is perfect for a quick grab and go lunch. Costco is also the secret weapon for wine lovers on a budget, and sells single bottles of wine.