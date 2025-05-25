How Your Costco Card Could Save You At The Airport

Air travel makes even the calmest and most collected people feel frazzled after heading through security. Even if you've double-checked your boarding pass, reorganized your suitcase to meet weight limits, and left the house early for the airport, things can still go wrong — like forgetting a photo ID. Whether you left it on the kitchen counter or lost it, this can throw a serious wrench in your travel plans. But if you're a Costco member, not all is lost. Your Costco card could actually save you at the airport.

Yes, it's true: TSA has frequently accepted Costco membership cards as a form of valid ID. It seems incredible, but the card technically meets the qualifications. It has your full name and photo, which is enough to prove who you are. While the Costco card is not a part of the list of accepted forms of identification on the TSA website, Reddit users on the r/Costco thread have reported success using this as an ID.

As the official government site states, without one of the forms of identification on its list, further security measures will have to be taken to prove your identity. As some Reddit users reported, they showed credit cards to help confirm their names. Security may also do a search to confirm your home address, conduct a more thorough pat-down, and an extensive examination of your luggage. FYI: While your Costco card will work at stores internationally, it won't work in place of a passport for international travel.