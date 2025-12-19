How To Safely Prepare Leftover Rice

Out of all the foods in your fridge, few are as temperamental as leftover cooked rice. Food safety experts widely agree that it's one ingredient that deserves extra caution when storing and reheating. This is because rice can contain Bacillus cereus, which is a heat-resistant bacteria that can survive reheating and multiply fast if the rice is left at room temperature. While a little bit of this bacteria usually isn't harmful, if it multiplies enough, it can cause serious food poisoning.

The foundation of storing leftover rice and most cooked foods starts with cooling it quickly and reheating it to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating, according to the USDA. Chef Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit in Washington, D.C., who spoke exclusively with Chowhound, also pointed out one big mistake he sees when it comes to storing cooked rice: covering it up before it has properly chilled. "People put hot or warm rice away covered, and that leaves a lot of condensation, which creates bacteria," he explained.

Instead, let the rice cool completely, refrigerate it within an hour, and use it within a day. If you've made a large batch, it is recommended to spread the rice in a thin layer in shallow containers so it can chill quickly before you put it in the fridge. Freezing your rice is another smart option. Tien shares that freezing can improve texture as thawing makes the grains less starchy and easier to separate, making it a great base for other recipes.