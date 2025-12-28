The 5 Best Spots For Hot Dogs In Seattle, According To Reviews

What happens when you smear a bun with cream cheese, add a hot dog, and top it all off with a pile of grilled onions? This surprising combo isn't a culinary myth, but actually a Seattle invention through and through. As the story goes, the "Seattle dog" was born in 1988 when a bagel shop employee in Pioneer Square, the Seattle neighborhood next to the city's sports stadiums, got permission to set up a hot dog stand. Before long, the shop's bagel fixings started crossing over, and cream cheese found its way onto the dogs, creating an unexpected but undeniably delicious twist.

It is not uncommon for a city or region to throw its own obscure twist on the beloved hot dog. Whether you're in the Southwest trying the unique bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog, or hustling around Chicago trying to find the best place to order a Chicago hot dog so you can taste its tangy relish, it seems like every place claims their hot dog is the best and most iconic. Seattle's version might sound odd at first, but it's the kind of thing you have to try to fully get. You could attempt one at home with just a couple of ingredients, but nothing beats tasting it at the source. We put together a list of the five best hot dog spots in Seattle with the best reviews where you can get this legendary creation and taste it for yourself.