11 Of The Best Places To Order Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In The City

A Chicago-style hot dog, also known as a hot dog "dragged through the garden," is one of those things you have to try to be able to fully appreciate — and one of the things you need to try with just 24 hours in the city. The mound of toppings may sound strange to outsiders. Yet somehow, it all comes together in the most extraordinary way. A genuine Chicago-style hot dog (one of the many types in America) requires an all-beef frankfurter on a steamed bun. The bun should be soft and warm, not crispy or toasted. Traditionally, it's a poppy seed bun, though plenty of Chicago hot dog stands use plain buns. Nestled on top, you will find yellow mustard (never ketchup), diced onions, tomato slices, absurdly green pickle relish, sports peppers, and a sprinkle of celery salt.

Gathering these materials to make your own can be a challenge if you don't live in Chicacogland. The sport peppers and neon green pickle relish can be tricky to find out of the state, but you may have luck online. If you're in Chicago, a fully loaded Chicago-style hot dog can be found in just about every neighborhood. Chicagoans tend to have strong opinions on who has the best hot dog. You may discover the most delicious dog in a small stand on the corner. However, there are some iconic hot dog stands across the city that have stood the test of time. We did our best to round up the very best places to order a Chicago-style hot dog, but we know it's simply impossible to catch them all.