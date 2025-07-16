11 Of The Best Places To Order Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In The City
A Chicago-style hot dog, also known as a hot dog "dragged through the garden," is one of those things you have to try to be able to fully appreciate — and one of the things you need to try with just 24 hours in the city. The mound of toppings may sound strange to outsiders. Yet somehow, it all comes together in the most extraordinary way. A genuine Chicago-style hot dog (one of the many types in America) requires an all-beef frankfurter on a steamed bun. The bun should be soft and warm, not crispy or toasted. Traditionally, it's a poppy seed bun, though plenty of Chicago hot dog stands use plain buns. Nestled on top, you will find yellow mustard (never ketchup), diced onions, tomato slices, absurdly green pickle relish, sports peppers, and a sprinkle of celery salt.
Gathering these materials to make your own can be a challenge if you don't live in Chicacogland. The sport peppers and neon green pickle relish can be tricky to find out of the state, but you may have luck online. If you're in Chicago, a fully loaded Chicago-style hot dog can be found in just about every neighborhood. Chicagoans tend to have strong opinions on who has the best hot dog. You may discover the most delicious dog in a small stand on the corner. However, there are some iconic hot dog stands across the city that have stood the test of time. We did our best to round up the very best places to order a Chicago-style hot dog, but we know it's simply impossible to catch them all.
1. Jimmy's Red Hots
Our list is in no particular order, but we decided we may as well start with a no-frills Chicago hot dog stand that's been a Chicago favorite for over 70 years. Jimmy's Red Hots has been serving up hot dogs with no ketchup on Chicago's West Side in Humboldt Park since 1954. Family owned and operated since the beginning, Jimmy's offers an old-fashioned take on today's Chicago-style hot dog. The original Chicago-style dog, known as a Depression Dog, was popular around the city before World War II and is a minimalist version of the Chicago style.
There is no seating at Jimmy's, and the only payment accepted is cash. To order, head to the counter and tell them you want a hot dog with "everything." This will get you an all-beef Vienna hot dog topped with yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, a dill pickle spear, and sports peppers. The hot dog comes with freshly made french fries, which are wrapped up in the same paper as the hot dog. Don't even ask for ketchup; it's not even kept in stock. If you want something to dip your fries in, ask for a side of the house-made habanero hot sauce. If you order a veggie dog, don't expect to get a plant-based meat. Instead, Jimmy's piles its hand-cut French fries high on a bun, and adds all the fixings.
(773) 384-9513
4000 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
2. Gene & Jude's
Technically, Gene & Jude's (Matty Matheson's favorite hot dog spot) is not in Chicago, but in River Grove in the western suburbs. However, since it's just minutes from the city limits and only 15 miles from downtown, we determined it meets our criteria as a bona fide Chicago hot dog stand. Gene & Jude's first opened in 1946 in Chicago on the corner of Polk and Western Avenue. By 1950, the stand was relocated to River Grove. Gene & Jude's is a barebones hot dog stand where you order at the counter and take your food to go. It's another one of those iconic Chicago institutions where there is no point asking for ketchup, because there isn't any there.
Like Jimmy's Red Hots, Gene & Jude's serves the original Chicago-style dog, the Depression Dog. The very simple menu has only four options: a hot dog with fries, a double dog with fries, an order of fries, and a corn roll tamale. The hot dogs are all-beef and topped with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers. Like Jimmy's Red Hots, the house-made, hand-cut, greasy-to-perfection fries are rolled up in the same paper as the hot dog. This softens them a bit, which is truly the best way to eat fries with a hot dog. And finally, when you're at Gene & Jude's, expect a line, and be ready with your order. Take your food and get out of the way.
(708) 452-7634
2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171
3. The Wiener's Circle
The Wiener's Circle is possibly as well known for its foul-mouthed staff as it is for its hot dogs. Since 1983, The Wiener's Circle has been serving Chicago-style hot dogs in its Lincoln Park location. A few years ago, the restaurant was renovated to add an 800-square-foot patio and a bar that serves alcohol. Unlike other hot dog stands on our list, you can get cocktails and beer with your hot dog at The Wiener's Circle, along with insults from the staff. Although the verbal abuse from employees is meant to be in jest, based on multiple reviews on Yelp, it sometimes goes too far for people who aren't in on the joke. If you'd like to avoid the bawdiest times, head there during the day. This Redditor suggests, "If you go anytime before about 9 p.m., it's a normal hot dog place." If you're there at night, be sure to have thick skin.
You can get your Chicago-style hot dog here, either steamed or charred. We recommend ordering the char dog with everything, which includes yellow mustard, chopped white onions, tomato slices, neon green relish, a pickle spear, celery salt, and sports peppers. The charred dog has a smoky flavor you don't get with the usual steamed hot dog. The hand-cut fries have to be ordered separately. We suggest adding a side of cheese sauce for dipping fries.
(773) 477-7444
2622 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
4. Superdawg Drive-In
Superdawg was founded in 1948 by newlyweds Maurie and Flaurie Berman. By 1950, their little roadside hot dog stand was a booming success. Today, there are two locations: the original building in Chicago, and another restaurant in Wheeling, right outside the city. The key to Superdawg's popularity lies not only in its distinctively large and seasoned hot dogs, but also in its marketing genius as a Chicago architectural icon. Standing atop the building are two 12-foot tall hot dog statues, that have recently been refurbished. Superdawg is also one of the few restaurants in the country that has kept its car hop service. You can order from your car and have your food brought to you, or head inside to order from the counter.
When you order here, ask for a Superdawg. The hot dog comes served in a blue box on a poppy seed bun along with crinkle cut fries. It's topped with mustard, chopped onions, a pickle spear, sports peppers, and piccalilli (pickle relish). Unlike the usual red tomato, a Superdawg comes with a wedge of pickled green tomato, which, as far as we know, is unique to Superdawg. If you have any room left, you may want to try one of the thick and creamy shakes, or add on an order of large fried shrimp served with a "private sauce."
Multiple locations
5. Redhot Ranch
There are currently three Chicago locations of Redhot Ranch, with another one planned to open in suburban Skokie in August 2025. Two of the locations, which are under the Redhot Ranch name, are in the North Side. The third has a South Side location under the name 35th Street Red Hots, although it's the same restaurant. Redhot Ranch is a relative newcomer to Chicago's hot dog scene. That is, if you consider two decades a newcomer, which we suppose it is compared to many of Chicago's traditional hot dog stands that have been around for 50 years or more. Though it hasn't been around since WWII like some, the restaurant uses old techniques, like natural casings to create a snap, and cooking the hot dogs in ceramic crocks.
In addition to hot dogs, Redhot Ranch is also known for its juicy and very messy smashburgers. But we are here to talk about hot dogs. When you order a hot dog at Redhot Ranch, get the "double dog & fries." The hand-cut fries come rolled up in paper next to the hot dog, which is on the skinny side. You'll find two easily fit in the soft bun, although it gets messy. These are served Depression-style with mustard, relish, chopped onions, and sport peppers.
Multiple locations
6. Byron's Hot Dogs
Byron's Hot Dogs began in 1975 by selling $0.59 hot dogs out of its Irving Park Road location. Today, the price has changed, but the hot dog hasn't. Byron's hot dog adds a few extra ingredients to the Chicago-style that you don't typically see. Ketchup lovers rejoice, you can request ketchup here without feeling too much shame, whether it's for dipping fries or adding to your dog. Though it's not standard, Byron's carries ketchup and will serve it when requested. The hot dogs here are Vienna beef, and they come in standard, jumbo, or dogzilla-sized. According to a review on the website, a dogzilla is "seriously huge."
We recommend ordering the jumbo dog "Byron's way" or with "everything." This is a large enough hot dog to fit all of the toppings, which is a lot. Byron's way includes the typical Chicago-style mustard, onions, relish, sport peppers, pickle, and tomato. However, it adds lettuce, bell pepper, and cucumbers. If you want the standard Chicago dog (without lettuce and the rest), be sure to specify when you order. The folks there will make it the traditional "Chicago-style" if you ask.
Multiple locations
7. Budacki's Drive In
Hot dogs aren't the only option on Budacki's Drive In's extensive menu. Around since the early 1960s, a few items you might not expect on a hot dog stand's menu include the Korean Steak Bowl, pizza puffs, and crispy chicken wings. They are all fan favorites, along with hot dogs and burgers. For a short time, Budacki's could even be found in Los Angeles, serving up Chicago-style dogs to Californians. However, the LA expansion was short-lived, although well-received. Today, there is just one Budacki's, located in Lincoln Square.
When you order here, you can choose between a grilled (char dog) or go with the traditional steamed hot dog. The hot dog comes standard with mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, and celery salt. Sport peppers are available on request. So is ketchup, but we wouldn't recommend it. A side of thin fries comes with the hot dog. If you like your fries on the crispy side, order them "well done." There isn't much space for indoor seating, but in nice weather, you can take your food to one of the picnic tables in back.
budackis-drive-in.restaurants-world.com
(773) 561-1322
4739 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
8. Flub A Dub Chub's
Flub A Dub Chub's is newer on the scene than many on our list. It's a family-owned hot dog stand with a traditional feel, even though it was founded in 2008. However, it's the real deal. In 2023, Flub A Dub Chub's was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame. The interior style is nostalgic with red stools and a checkered tile floor. Located in the Lakeview neighborhood, you have to go down a short flight of stairs to reach the restaurant.
You can order your hot dog in a variety of ways here. They even have choices like Coney Dogs and Reuben Dogs. But, if you're looking for a Chicago classic, order the Flubby "Chicago-style." This premium beef Vienna hot dog is a little larger than the average, and is served on a seedless bun topped with mustard, onions, tomato, pickle, relish, celery salt, and sport peppers. The hot dogs come with your choice of fries or chips. For an extra charge, you can substitute your side for onion rings, fried mushrooms, or mozzarella sticks.
(773) 857-6500
3021 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
9. Fatso's Last Stand
Fatso's Last Stand got its start in 2017 after buying the hot dog joint from the previous owners, where it was originally named Phil's Last Stand. The first location was in the Ukrainian Village, with a second spot opening in Lincoln Park a few years later. Both locations serve a variety of thick milkshakes to wash down your hot dog. However, the Lincoln Park locale offers boozy selections such as a Mudslide Shake made with vanilla ice cream, milk, Kahlua, and Irish cream or Banana Cream Pie Shake, which includes whipped cream flavored vodka.
Fatso's Last Stand serves its hot dogs charred. According to the menu, the dogs are "always charred and never steamed." We recommend ordering Fatso's Daily Special: two char dogs (served Chicago-style) with fries and a soda. The toppings include the Chicago usual: mustard, relish, onions, tomato slices, sport peppers, and celery salt. The fries are prepared in-house and seasoned with sea salt. Fatso's also offers cheese fries, which come with Merkts cheddar cheese sauce. Merkts is a local favorite, a meltable cheese sauce from Wisconsin.
Multiple locations
10. Wolfy's
Wolfy's arrived on the fast food Chicago scene in 1967. Although the restaurant changed hands in 1999, when brothers Gus and Peter Romas bought it from the founder, Mickey Becker, not much has changed. In fact, the Romas brothers told Block Club Chicago that Becker's one request to them was, "Don't change the hot dogs." Anything else about the restaurant was fair game. But today, Wolfy's still serves its dogs the same way it did at the very beginning, steamed or charred Chicago-style hot dogs.
We suggest ordering the jumbo dog with everything, which is always cooked until it's blackened and charred on the grill. The dog is then served on a steamed poppyseed bun Chicago-style, with mustard, relish, onions, tomato, pickle, celery salt, and hot peppers. Unlike a lot of the grab-and-go hot dog stands in Chicago, you can find a booth and eat inside Wolfy's bright and cheerful interior.
(773) 743-0207
2734 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
11. Fixin' Franks at Home Depot
Chicagoans can grab one of the best hot dogs in the city while making a Home Depot Run. Fixin' Franks has been selling high-quality Chicago-style hot dogs out of little stands inside Home Depot locations around Chicago since 1998. You might think a hot dog you get at a tiny stand inside a home improvement store would be subpar. But that is not the case with Fixin' Franks. It sources its hot dogs from Makowski's Real Sausage.
When you order, depending on your hunger level, you can choose between a regular hot dog or a jumbo. Order it with everything, although even if you don't specify, you will likely be given a Chicago-style hot dog with mustard, tomatoes, a pickle slice, neon green relish, chopped onions, and celery salt. Other notable menu items are the Maxwell Polish, tamale, and elotes.
Multiple locations
Methodology explained
Chicago has so many hot dog stands in the city that it's hard to count. Most of them serve Vienna Beef, Chicago's top choice for hot dogs. With that many hot dog stands, it's impossible that any article or list could capture all of the greats. There are hidden gems in every neighborhood.
We did our best to fill our list with the most iconic, well-known, and delicious hot dog stands in the city. To make the list, the establishment needed to serve a high-quality, all-beef hot dog with a snappy bite and the right seasoning. The proper ingredients are critical, and so is the amount of love the stand gets from locals. Combining personal experience with online reviews, Reddit chats, and news and magazine articles, we did our best to narrow it down.