One Of The Biggest Slow Cooker Recalls Of All Time Affected 2.6 Million Appliances

Some of the biggest food-related recalls in history involve companies pulling products due to bacterial contamination, foreign objects in food, or undeclared allergens. Less often, there are recalls involving products that cook food. This was the case in the early 2000s, when The Holmes Group, then-makers of the Rival Crock-Pot, voluntarily recalled around 2.6 million slow cookers after some of the handles on the products' bases began to snap off.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, a U.S. government agency that oversees consumer product safety, received 126 reports of handles breaking off the unit's base, with 33 people suffering burns from the hot food inside the slow cookers splashing out onto them. The recall began in August 2004 and initially involved 1.8 million slow cookers sold nationwide between 1999 and 2002. Less than a year later, the recall expanded to 2.6 million units and included various Crock-Pots made up to September 2004. Considering Rival Crock-Pots had by then become a household name in slow cookers, the massive recall came as a shock.