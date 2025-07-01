The Common Kitchen Appliance That's Pretty Overrated, If We're Being Honest

On the surface, the best slow cookers seem great. You dump a bunch of ingredients into a single receptacle, turn a knob to a designated preset, put the lid on top, and you're good to walk away for a few hours and come back to a complete meal. But if we're being honest, the slow cooker, or Crock Pot (since it's like the Kleenex of slow cookers), is pretty overrated, and there are quite a few reasons why. Despite their dependability and reputation as a set-it-and-forget-it solution for busy people who can't always cook a meal from scratch every night, you should be aware of certain safety concerns if you want to use your slow cooker properly.

First off, it may sound surprising, but unattended equipment is the leading cause of home cooking fires in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association. While small appliances like slow cookers account for only a small percentage of home fires, it's essential to note that leaving your device unattended is not the wisest idea, and that undermines the appliance's long-held feature as a convenient way to cook dinner while you're away. Secondly, many slow cookers have an internal bowl with a non-stick surface or ceramic glaze, and certain appliances, particularly older ones or used models from garage sales and those handed down from family, may leach traces of lead or forever chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into your food. Thankfully, more companies are becoming aware of the dangers of non-stick coatings, and slow cookers are being produced with stainless steel and other, less-toxic internal liners.