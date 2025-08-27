What Cleans Your Kitchen Better: Lemon Juice Or Vinegar?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding the right kitchen cleaner can be tough. When Chowhound ranked 10 all-purpose kitchen cleaners, they ran the gamut from overtly chemical-smelling (hello, Fabuloso) to more subtle (and sustainable) options like Mrs. Meyers. However, for a 100% all-natural cleaner, many people turn to lemon juice or vinegar to keep their kitchen sparkling.

Chowhound asked Alexis Rochester, chemist and creator of Chemistry Cachet, for her take on which one is the better kitchen cleaner. After confirming that both lemon juice and vinegar are viable options, thanks to their natural acidity (lemon juice contains citric acid, while vinegar is primarily acetic acid), Rochester cautioned, "Lemon juice also contains natural sugars, which can leave a more sticky residue compared to vinegar when used for cleaning." For this reason, Rochester says, lemon juice is best for areas you intend to rinse after cleaning, like faucets or cutting boards. But for most other applications, from stove tops to sinks to glass, she recommends vinegar.

Of course, there are several cleaning products you should never mix, like bleach and ammonia. And in fact, you should avoid mixing both lemon juice and vinegar with bleach, as this can produce chlorine gas. However, it's totally fine to mix lemon juice and vinegar. In fact, Rochester says, "I use a DIY mix of lemon juice and vinegar to tackle hard water buildup on faucets, and it works even better than using either one alone." Because the two contain different acids, she explains, they have different, complementary strengths when it comes to cleaning.