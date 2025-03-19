Why A Pumice Stone Is The Best Way To Clean Your Oven

Cooking up casseroles, cakes, and cookies is the fun part, but cleaning up grime, crusts, and stains is the not-so-fun part of getting creative in the kitchen. A clean kitchen is crucial for preventing foodborne illness and keeping appliances in prime running order. A dirty oven can be particularly stubborn, but we've got an all-natural oven-cleaning hack to help you out: To renew the surfaces of your oven, try cleaning your oven with a pumice stone, also known as a scouring stick.

A pumice stone is a rock made of hardened lava. The same type of pumice used for your oven-cleaning stone is the same as that used in some types of lightweight concrete. That means it's strong enough to immediately cut through caked-on, hardened debris lingering in your oven with minimal scrubbing on your part — and if you do need to push hard on a few extra-dried bits, it won't fall apart. Plus, with repeated scrubbing, the tool can be shaped to effortlessly fit every corner and curve inside your oven.

If you're wondering why you should use a pumice stone instead of oven-cleaning chemicals, some cleaning supplies can include chemicals that exacerbate headaches, allergies, and respiratory conditions, according to the American Lung Association. A pumice stone, however, is a non-toxic solution for kicking the kitchen muck. Plus, it also works on glass baking dishes, sinks, and the grates in your grill, making it a multi-purpose product for many cleaning needs.