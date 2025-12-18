Find This 1890s Bakery's Classic Holiday Desserts At Costco

Costco has been stepping up its cake game in recent years, with some of its bakery desserts giving even fancy restaurant versions a run for their money. Some of the best pastries you can find at the chain, however, aren't the ones Costco makes itself. If you go through the store's selection of branded cakes, you might spot an old name — a really, really old name — gracing its Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Collin Street Bakery.

The Texas institution, which is well over a century old, offers some of its signature desserts at Costco, and is now selling select items from its iconic holiday catalog. Along with the Cinnamon Coffee Cake, you can also grab Collin Street Bakery's world-famous DeLuxe Fruitcake, Mini Pecan Cake Bundle, Pecan Pie, and Cake Bite Bundle, which includes bite-sized nuggets of fruitcake and pineapple pecan cake. If you're thinking about adding them to your cart on your next shopping trip along with some of Costco's best new items this December, however, you can't — everything but the Cinnamon Coffee Cake can only be ordered online.

Each of the holiday items from Collin Street Bakery are worth trying out, but if you have to get only one thing, make it the DeLuxe Fruitcake — and don't let fruitcake's bad reputation put you off. There's a good reason why the bakery reportedly makes up to 20,000 fruitcakes every day during the holiday season: it's effectively the gold standard of fruitcake, with fans from all over the world ordering it. It's also got a unique place in U.S. history, which shouldn't be too surprising considering how long the business has been around.