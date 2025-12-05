Costco's Best New Items To Add To Your Cart In December 2025

Costco and Christmas. It's a match made in heaven — a one-stop-shop for practically everything you might ever need. Food, televisions, toilet paper, furniture, clothes, all available for perusing while you chow down on the famous Costco food court $1.50 hot dog combo. The whole experience is hard to beat, and that's especially the case during the holiday season.

The big box warehouse chain is already famous for its products and frequent discounts. When it comes to Christmas, though, Costco goes into overdrive. Sure, the loyal Costco shoppers are out in force, but so are the good deals. Whether it's Christmas-themed chocolate, fizzy sodas, cozy chairs, or 55-inch televisions, Costco has some nice discounts and product offerings this year.

To help you get an early start on your gift shopping, we put together a list of some of the standout discounts and items you'll find on the store shelves at Costco this Christmas.