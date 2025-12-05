Costco's Best New Items To Add To Your Cart In December 2025
Costco and Christmas. It's a match made in heaven — a one-stop-shop for practically everything you might ever need. Food, televisions, toilet paper, furniture, clothes, all available for perusing while you chow down on the famous Costco food court $1.50 hot dog combo. The whole experience is hard to beat, and that's especially the case during the holiday season.
The big box warehouse chain is already famous for its products and frequent discounts. When it comes to Christmas, though, Costco goes into overdrive. Sure, the loyal Costco shoppers are out in force, but so are the good deals. Whether it's Christmas-themed chocolate, fizzy sodas, cozy chairs, or 55-inch televisions, Costco has some nice discounts and product offerings this year.
To help you get an early start on your gift shopping, we put together a list of some of the standout discounts and items you'll find on the store shelves at Costco this Christmas.
Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Chocolate
A 16.2-ounce bag of Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection sells for $19.99. The box comes with standard peppermint bark, snowman-shaped peppermint bark, and dark chocolate peppermint bark. All of this sounds perfect as an office party gift or just as a simple snack to feature for a coffee table centerpiece.
Keurig K-Crema Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Nothing helps beat the cold weather like a warm cup of freshly prepared coffee. Between now and Christmas Eve, you can receive $40 off the new Keurig K-Crema Single-Serve Coffee Maker at Costco for a total cost of $162.99. This coffee maker brews servings between 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces with 5x more pressure than its standard version –- making it a great gift for the coffee lover in your life.
Delta Children Sherpa Cozee Chair
Kids need to take a load off, too. Costco's deal on a Delta Children Sherpa Cozee Chair can help with that. At $49.99 and offered in pink, blue, gray, and white, it's a pretty good deal –- but it's only available online through January 5, 2026.
Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans
Christmas and candied nuts go hand-in-hand and Costco is bringing back pecan pralines to its Christmas snacks aisle. Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans is available in a 2.5-pound container sure to please your holiday guests. The pecans, which have a sweet praline coating, sell for $16.99 per container. According to Costco, that's 40 total servings.
Cranberry Fizz Poppi Soda
This year, Costco has more than just themed snacks. You can also find Christmas-themed beverages, like Cranberry Fizz Poppi Soda–- a prebiotic soda. Each can is 12 fluid ounces, with a total of 15 cans per box. At $23.49, that might seem pricey, but when you consider a 4-pack sells for $8.99 at some competitors, it's not a bad deal.
LG 55-inch Class UA7100 Series 4K UHD Smart TV
In the electronics space, one of Costco's best deals in December is a 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV. Keep in mind, this is an online-only deal, but it's a good one. This 55-inch TV, which comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty, cost only $279.99 through Costco Direct. Buy it for Christmas and hook it up just in time for the football playoff season.