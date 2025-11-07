This Costco Bakery Dessert Gives The Fancy Restaurant Version A Run For Its Money, But It's Only Available In Canada

Costco is known for having quite the selection of delicious baked goods. Whether it's the Kirkland Signature danish or the classic croissant, both of which emerged as worthwhile buys on our ranking of Costco pastries, there isn't really a bad item out there. It's not often a dessert from a grocery chain tastes better than a restaurant's version, but the retailer has hit the mark with one product in particular. Costco's tiramisu scoop cake has been making quite the buzz among customers for more than one reason. It's rich, creamy, not too sweet, and arguably one of the best tiramisus out there, especially for the price. The biggest downside — it's only available in Canada.

While this may not be a dessert that's currently accessible to everyone, it has still become a Costco hit item online. At about 3 pounds, this tiramisu can serve approximately 10 to 12 people and costs $23.99 in Canadian dollars – that's around $2 per serving, or shy of $1.50 USD. A slice of tiramisu at a nice restaurant can run you between $8 and $12 USD, so Costco's is a bang for your buck. Not only is it affordable, it's also delicious; customers report that the mascarpone is sweet and creamy, and the coffee flavor is balanced and bold. Costco's bakery items may not always be made from scratch, but this tiramisu sure seems to taste like it.