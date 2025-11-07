This Costco Bakery Dessert Gives The Fancy Restaurant Version A Run For Its Money, But It's Only Available In Canada
Costco is known for having quite the selection of delicious baked goods. Whether it's the Kirkland Signature danish or the classic croissant, both of which emerged as worthwhile buys on our ranking of Costco pastries, there isn't really a bad item out there. It's not often a dessert from a grocery chain tastes better than a restaurant's version, but the retailer has hit the mark with one product in particular. Costco's tiramisu scoop cake has been making quite the buzz among customers for more than one reason. It's rich, creamy, not too sweet, and arguably one of the best tiramisus out there, especially for the price. The biggest downside — it's only available in Canada.
While this may not be a dessert that's currently accessible to everyone, it has still become a Costco hit item online. At about 3 pounds, this tiramisu can serve approximately 10 to 12 people and costs $23.99 in Canadian dollars – that's around $2 per serving, or shy of $1.50 USD. A slice of tiramisu at a nice restaurant can run you between $8 and $12 USD, so Costco's is a bang for your buck. Not only is it affordable, it's also delicious; customers report that the mascarpone is sweet and creamy, and the coffee flavor is balanced and bold. Costco's bakery items may not always be made from scratch, but this tiramisu sure seems to taste like it.
How Costco tiramisu compares to the real thing
There's no need to pay a steep price for a slice of tiramisu at a restaurant when you can enjoy it in the comfort of your home courtesy of Costco. A classic Italian tiramisu recipe involves layering mascarpone with espresso-dipped ladyfingers, topped with a sprinkle of cocoa powder. The key to a good tiramisu is all about the ingredients. While many tiramisu recipes out there call for Marsala wine, this dessert is traditionally made without any alcohol. Costco's tiramisu is made that way, as well as made with the classic ingredients of milk, eggs, and mascarpone cheese rather than heavy whipping cream, which is a shortcut some take when preparing the dessert. Thankfully, spending money for good tiramisu or going through the trouble of making it from scratch with store-bought ladyfingers is no longer needed with this Costco find.
While U.S. shoppers are missing out on this dessert, there are other tiramisu alternatives out there. Costco offers a tiramisu cheesecake in the United States for $23.99 and could serve roughly 12 people, so it's still the same deal as the Canadian dessert. Stateside, the retailer also sells a non-Kirkland brand package of six 3-ounce tiramisu cups made in Italy for less than $10, but note that the dessert does include Marsala wine. If you're a Sam's Club member and set on finding the closest thing to the Canadian product, the store also offers a similar tub of tiramisu in a smaller size of 32 ounces but at a cheaper price of $14.98. There's no news on if this enormous tiramisu will be coming to U.S. stores, but we can only hope to one day add it to our carts.