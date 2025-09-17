The Better Way To Store Your Pot Lids That's Almost Too Simple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pot lids are an unavoidable part of every kitchen, and storing the lids can be a complete nightmare. The handle on top makes it nearly impossible to stack the lids on top of one another, and leaving the lids on top of its matching pots eliminates stacking, which takes up precious cabinet space. Luckily, there's a better way to store pot lids that is both wallet- and renter-friendly. All you'll need are some adhesive hooks on the inside of your kitchen cabinets.

Installing adhesive hooks is one of the simplest and effective ways to create storage for your pot lids. Start by deciding where you'd like to place your hooks on the inside of your cabinet door. Next, thoroughly clean and dry the surface so the adhesive can properly bond. Peel the backing off the hook and press it firmly onto the inside of the cabinet door, and allow it to set according to the packaging. Once the allotted time has passed, your hooks are ready to hold your pot lids.

Another option is to use an organizer, like Panpanpal's pot lid rack. These racks are designed to hold several lids with dividers that neatly separate each one. With a near-identical installation process, this option is a great alternative that offers a bit more organization and a metal frame for extra security. If you need extra storage, it can sometimes be in the spot you're overlooking in your kitchen.