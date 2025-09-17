The Better Way To Store Your Pot Lids That's Almost Too Simple
Pot lids are an unavoidable part of every kitchen, and storing the lids can be a complete nightmare. The handle on top makes it nearly impossible to stack the lids on top of one another, and leaving the lids on top of its matching pots eliminates stacking, which takes up precious cabinet space. Luckily, there's a better way to store pot lids that is both wallet- and renter-friendly. All you'll need are some adhesive hooks on the inside of your kitchen cabinets.
Installing adhesive hooks is one of the simplest and effective ways to create storage for your pot lids. Start by deciding where you'd like to place your hooks on the inside of your cabinet door. Next, thoroughly clean and dry the surface so the adhesive can properly bond. Peel the backing off the hook and press it firmly onto the inside of the cabinet door, and allow it to set according to the packaging. Once the allotted time has passed, your hooks are ready to hold your pot lids.
Another option is to use an organizer, like Panpanpal's pot lid rack. These racks are designed to hold several lids with dividers that neatly separate each one. With a near-identical installation process, this option is a great alternative that offers a bit more organization and a metal frame for extra security. If you need extra storage, it can sometimes be in the spot you're overlooking in your kitchen.
Common mistakes to avoid when installing adhesive hooks
There's a big drawback to hanging pots and pans in the kitchen. However, the common mistakes associated with using adhesive hooks to store pot lids are quite easy to avoid. One of the most common mistakes is underestimating the strength of your adhesive hooks. Although pot lids are a lightweight item, there is added pressure when removing and adding the lid to the hook, which weakens the adhesive over time. That said, when installing adhesive hooks, it's best to choose heavy-duty ones like Jwxstore's self-adhesive hooks that are rated to hold 20 to 30 pounds.
Another common mistake is improper placement. Sticking your hooks on the inside of your cabinet door without planning can result in your lids overlapping each other. To avoid this, test the placement and measure the space beforehand to ensure each lid will hang comfortably next to one another. Lastly, a common mistake with the pot lid rack organizer is choosing one that does not fit your lids. While some are designed for smaller lids, others are made for larger ones. Before buying, check the recommended lid size for the rack.
Storing your pot lids can be a frustrating process. However, using a proper storage solution can make organizing your lids a breeze. Another solution is using your old cooling racks as a storage solution for jumbled kitchen items like food storage container lids.