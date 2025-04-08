How Hooks Make Parchment Paper And Foil Much Easier To Deal With
Parchment paper and aluminum are two of the most useful tools to have around in the house, whether you're using them to make crispy, chocolatey brownie brittle or to create privacy within your kitchen windows. They're admittedly not hard to use, that is, aside from the occasional fumbling you might have to do to find the edge of the sheet or cram the long roll into an already stuffed drawer. Any hack in the kitchen is helpful, though, in order to save both time and space. So instead of floundering around with the items you so commonly use, try out a simple trick to store and use parchment paper and foil that only requires hooks and nothing else.
A set of Command Hooks, or any sturdy, adhesive, stick-on hooks, can save the day when it comes to displaying decorations or hanging bags, but their niftiness is just as functional in the kitchen. They're strong and durable, making them able to withstand the weight of something like a roll of parchment paper, wax paper, or aluminum foil. By using these hooks to hold the box up against the wall, it in turn creates a device similar to that of a hanging paper towel holder, allowing you to effortlessly rip off sheets without any hassle. Best of all, the hooks needed to accomplish this are inexpensive and can be easily found at plenty of drugstores like Walmart and Target or even on Amazon.
How to create easy access to your parchment paper and aluminum foil
This straightforward hack begins with you creating two holes on both sides of the parchment paper or foil's box. From there, the process is as simple as sticking the hooks to your kitchen wall. For the most part, you can adhere them to your place of choice as you normally would by following the instructions on the back of the packaging. The only caveat is that instead of placing them straight and upright as you typically would, you'll want to angle the hooks sideways, facing each other, and stick them into the sides of the box. Press them to the wall, and see how your paper or foil is now more easily accessible without taking up extra space.
If you're weary of the hooks' ability to support your foil and paper over a long period of time, you can optionally choose to use bamboo dowel rods, like these ones from Hopelf. Slide the rod through the center of the roll and its box, and wedge it onto a set of hooks that are placed facing upwards. This also makes it easier for you to change the box out once you've finished all your paper or foil and need to replace it. Go on and try this hack out; your salted caramel-stuffed white chocolate chip cookies await you.