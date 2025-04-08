How Hooks Make Parchment Paper And Foil Much Easier To Deal With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Parchment paper and aluminum are two of the most useful tools to have around in the house, whether you're using them to make crispy, chocolatey brownie brittle or to create privacy within your kitchen windows. They're admittedly not hard to use, that is, aside from the occasional fumbling you might have to do to find the edge of the sheet or cram the long roll into an already stuffed drawer. Any hack in the kitchen is helpful, though, in order to save both time and space. So instead of floundering around with the items you so commonly use, try out a simple trick to store and use parchment paper and foil that only requires hooks and nothing else.

A set of Command Hooks, or any sturdy, adhesive, stick-on hooks, can save the day when it comes to displaying decorations or hanging bags, but their niftiness is just as functional in the kitchen. They're strong and durable, making them able to withstand the weight of something like a roll of parchment paper, wax paper, or aluminum foil. By using these hooks to hold the box up against the wall, it in turn creates a device similar to that of a hanging paper towel holder, allowing you to effortlessly rip off sheets without any hassle. Best of all, the hooks needed to accomplish this are inexpensive and can be easily found at plenty of drugstores like Walmart and Target or even on Amazon.