The Trick To Adding Tropical Flavors Into Your Store-Bought BBQ Sauce

If you've picked up a good (or bad — it happens!) barbecue sauce at the grocery store and are interested in experimenting with its flavors at home, give fruit a chance. The right fruit can lend tropical flavors to your barbecue sauce and elevate your grilled meal with beach vibes — imagine tropical flowers, waves lapping at the sand, and a plate of sweet, tangy protein like beef, chicken, tempeh, tofu, or seitan.

Not all fruit reads as tropical to your palate; citrusy choices like orange or lime are excellent at yielding this effect. Stirring in your favorite fruit preserves is one of many ways to improve store-bought barbecue sauce, but the trick we're interested in here is a bit more involved — and totally worth it as it ensures a fruit's flavors are truly integrated into the final product. To completely infuse those sweet juices and tropical notes, sweat a bit of the zested rind in a pot, then add the fruit's juice and partially cook it down. Empty your barbecue sauce into the pot, stir thoroughly, and allow the mixture to finish reducing. The end result: Tropical flavors that, when combined with the already toothsome nature of barbecue sauce, will have your taste buds doing a dance.