The Vibrant Fruits That Give Your BBQ Sauce A Little Something Extra

Barbecue sauce is at once both simple and nuanced. It's simple in that you really only need a few select ingredients to concoct a mouthwatering sauce; but it's nuanced in the fact that there are so many different ingredients to implement to alter the taste. Whether you're after something smoky, sweet, fruity, or anything in between, there's a barbecue sauce recipe out there waiting to be found — or you can just make it yourself, of course. Barbecue sauce is all about customization, after all, and this is made clear when you ask the original Grillin' Fool himself (and one half of the duo behind The Cookin' Fools), Scott Thomas.

Thomas had an exclusive chat with Chowhound to talk about all things sauce-related, and he revealed that there are some exciting fruits just waiting to be used in your next sauce. Fruits like apples and peaches are good, but not very adventurous, so he suggests some less thought-of fruits. "Other popular options are watermelon, orange juice, and lime juice (along with a little corresponding rind)," Thomas said. "With all three of these, the BBQ sauce will need to be cooked down to remove the tasteless water, thus leaving behind the flavor of the fruits. And for watermelon, use quite a lot and cook it down, or it won't have much impact on the flavor profile." With these fruits in your arsenal, and even a touch of robust coffee for good measure, your boring barbecue days will be behind you.