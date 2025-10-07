This 4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Soup Might Be Your New Fall Go-To
Every season has its quintessential dishes and drinks. When the leaves change colors and pumpkins line our porches, it's time to start cooking delicious, comforting, and hearty meals that nurture our souls and warm our insides. Besides apple cider donuts and pumpkin spice everything, what dish says fall more than a tasty, creamy, satisfying soup? Nourish your family and friends with this four-ingredient creamy potato soup that is both mouthwatering and super easy to make.
This budget-friendly slow cooker soup takes only about 10 to 20 minutes to prepare and about four hours to cook. The main ingredients consist of potatoes, milk, onions, and butter. There are lots of recipes for creamy potato soup — some of which involve a multitude of ingredients like chicken broth, heavy cream, sour cream, garlic, leeks, and bacon — but you can make a simpler version that's still super tasty with minimal ingredients and far less prep work.
Russet potatoes are a great choice for creamy potato soup because of their high starch content which helps create a thick, hearty soup. However, Yukon Gold potatoes have a buttery flavor and velvety texture that also work great in your soup. Alternatively, use a frozen breakfast staple to make a fast and flavorful potato soup. Either yellow or white onions and 2% or whole milk will work well. For richer flavor, use heavy cream or half and half. Follow a few more helpful tips and you'll be perfecting this easy fall soup in no time.
How to blend potato soup and more helpful tips
To make your creamy Crock-Pot potato soup, peel and cube the potatoes and add them to the slow cooker along with the diced onions. Add water and cook on high for four hours. When the potatoes are fork tender, add the milk or cream and butter and blend thoroughly.
Depending on the texture you prefer, there are different ways to blend the soup. For a smooth puree, use an immersion blender, such as the Braun MultiQuick 5 Immersion Hand Blender, to blend the soup while in the slow cooker. If you don't own an immersion blender, you can add it to a food processor or blender to mix it. You may need to blend it in batches to prevent the blender from overflowing and creating a literal hot mess. If you prefer potato soup that is chunkier with bits of potato, skip the blender and use a fork or a potato masher like the KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher.
Don't forget to add tasty toppings to your bowl like croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, bits of bacon or ham, or a dollop of sour cream. Or, if you find that it's too bland even with the toppings, consider adding a few ingredients to elevate the flavor of potato soup. For a classic French potato soup that's served cold, try Julia Child's favorite three-ingredient potato soup.