This 4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Soup Might Be Your New Fall Go-To

Every season has its quintessential dishes and drinks. When the leaves change colors and pumpkins line our porches, it's time to start cooking delicious, comforting, and hearty meals that nurture our souls and warm our insides. Besides apple cider donuts and pumpkin spice everything, what dish says fall more than a tasty, creamy, satisfying soup? Nourish your family and friends with this four-ingredient creamy potato soup that is both mouthwatering and super easy to make.

This budget-friendly slow cooker soup takes only about 10 to 20 minutes to prepare and about four hours to cook. The main ingredients consist of potatoes, milk, onions, and butter. There are lots of recipes for creamy potato soup — some of which involve a multitude of ingredients like chicken broth, heavy cream, sour cream, garlic, leeks, and bacon — but you can make a simpler version that's still super tasty with minimal ingredients and far less prep work.

Russet potatoes are a great choice for creamy potato soup because of their high starch content which helps create a thick, hearty soup. However, Yukon Gold potatoes have a buttery flavor and velvety texture that also work great in your soup. Alternatively, use a frozen breakfast staple to make a fast and flavorful potato soup. Either yellow or white onions and 2% or whole milk will work well. For richer flavor, use heavy cream or half and half. Follow a few more helpful tips and you'll be perfecting this easy fall soup in no time.