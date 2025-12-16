The Store You're Forgetting Has The Absolute Best Party Snacks (Hint: It's Not A Grocery Store)
Grocery stores aren't the only choice for stocking up on nibbles when you're throwing a party. In fact, a conventional supermarket isn't even the best place to head to for party snacks. That honor goes to a particular chain you probably associate more with imported furniture and decor than fun-time nosh: World Market. In addition to its eclectic array of home goods, this retail spot also offers a vast selection of packaged snacks and beverages from around the world.
World Market's international food and drink selection is (pardon the pun) world class. The range of nations listed under its International Favorites category reads like the Arrivals/Destinations screen at an airport — from India to the Iberian Peninsula, and everywhere in between. From this wealth of regions, you'll find everything from imported sweet treats like cookies, cakes, candies, and chocolates to salty finger-food faves like chips, popcorn, and nuts. The savory selection doesn't stop there. World Market also carries a wide variety of tinned fish, cheeses, and meats, along with anything else you could ever want to put on a charcuterie board.
You won't need a second stop at the liquor store, either. World Market offers not only a plethora of non-alcoholic beers and wines but also the harder stuff (available in store, not online), like a Moselland Cat Pinot Noir in a fun, cat-shaped bottle or Champagne. Even if you eschew the booze-based section of World Market, its variety of coffees, teas, juices, sodas, and other drinks should be enough to get your party started.
What party snacks to get at World Market
You'll be spoilt for choice the moment you step into World Market's food section. If that sounds overwhelming rather than exciting, here's a nudge in the right direction. For the perfect charcuterie board, start with a few packs of Leksands Sourdough Crispbread Crackers from Sweden, or bring in variety with Olina's Artisan Crackers Variety Pack. Grab a pack of Palacios Sliced Iberico Ham from Spain or Brooklyn Cured Sliced Beef Salami Trio to pair with olives, smoked Gouda, and one of the many Divina spreads on offer. Alternatively, don't sleep on this great opportunity to craft a tinned fish snack board. World Market has sardines galore, but for something different, try Fishwife Hardwood Smoked Rainbow Trout from Denmark or Porthos Smoked Tuna Fillets from Portugal.
You'll never go wrong scouring World Market's selection of Dubai chocolate, that trendy, pistachio-and-tahini-filled sweet treat, but how could you ignore the Honolulu Cookie Company Double Chocolate Macadamia Mini Bites? These premium shortbread cookies are cute, pineapple-shaped, and will pair delectably with a pot of Hawaiian Isles coffee.
Finally, there are the conversation pieces, the trendy snacks or familiar foods with new-to-you flavors, like Lay's Kyushu Grilled Seaweed Potato Chips or Hunter's Gourmet Wasabi & Turmeric Potato Chips. World Market also has a nice variety of ramen packs. Grab the five-pack of Samyang Buldak 2x Hot Chicken Ramen Noodles and learn how to eat Buldak ramen like its creator — with corn cheese. Give your partygoers a taste of the original and the corn cheese version and vote on which is yummier.