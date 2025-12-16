The Store You're Forgetting Has The Absolute Best Party Snacks (Hint: It's Not A Grocery Store)

Grocery stores aren't the only choice for stocking up on nibbles when you're throwing a party. In fact, a conventional supermarket isn't even the best place to head to for party snacks. That honor goes to a particular chain you probably associate more with imported furniture and decor than fun-time nosh: World Market. In addition to its eclectic array of home goods, this retail spot also offers a vast selection of packaged snacks and beverages from around the world.

World Market's international food and drink selection is (pardon the pun) world class. The range of nations listed under its International Favorites category reads like the Arrivals/Destinations screen at an airport — from India to the Iberian Peninsula, and everywhere in between. From this wealth of regions, you'll find everything from imported sweet treats like cookies, cakes, candies, and chocolates to salty finger-food faves like chips, popcorn, and nuts. The savory selection doesn't stop there. World Market also carries a wide variety of tinned fish, cheeses, and meats, along with anything else you could ever want to put on a charcuterie board.

You won't need a second stop at the liquor store, either. World Market offers not only a plethora of non-alcoholic beers and wines but also the harder stuff (available in store, not online), like a Moselland Cat Pinot Noir in a fun, cat-shaped bottle or Champagne. Even if you eschew the booze-based section of World Market, its variety of coffees, teas, juices, sodas, and other drinks should be enough to get your party started.