The Fresh Market Sausage We Ranked Best For Flavor And Quality
One thing that is undeniable is that a succulent and tender sausage is hard to ignore. No matter whether you're an avid sausage eater or treat yourself once every blue moon, a well-blended and highly flavorful sausage can elevate your dish. Unfortunately, not all brands can be trusted to meet these standards. When Chowhound ranked 14 sausage brands from worst to best, there was one in particular that left us cleaning the plate: The Fresh Market's sausage.
Even while The Fresh Market is one of the pricier grocery stores to avoid if you're on a budget, it turns out that the extra splurge can make a difference. The Fresh Market's Mild Italian Pork sausage hit the spot and combined all the important elements: it's tasty, aromatic, well-seasoned, and versatile. The texture is just right with a balance of being both chewy and soft which provides a meaty mouthful you won't forget. We ranked the sausages according to flavor and ingredients to get a good idea of exactly which impressed us most. The deli sausage from the prestigious grocery store opts for a natural casing around the meat which is responsible for the juicy bite. It is priced at approximately $3 per sausage depending on location.
What makes The Fresh Market sausage such a winner?
It's no surprise that The Fresh Market's sausage kept us wide-eyed with satisfaction, since the store is one of the top grocery chains with the highest quality meat departments. Beyond this, though, the deli meats at the high end supermarket are often enjoyed and praised by shoppers across the country. The pork sausage comes in a mild and a spicy version — whether you want to enjoy the sausage in its simple savory goodness or prefer a little heat in your sausage meals, you have options.
One of the best ways to enjoy the deli sausage is to prepare it in a hot dog bun, dressing it up with an array of condiments and sauces that go a step beyond the ordinary hot dog stand experience. The flavor profile of the sausage is slightly herbaceous with notes of fennel seeds — one of the go-to staple ingredients added into the mix of many Italian sausages. The richly seasoned sausage would pair well with the likes of sautéed vegetables such as peppers and spring onions. For a touch of extra flavor, be sure to add in some allium-rich veggies like shallots, leeks, or garlic. Even if you choose to enjoy the sausage without any glitzy add-ons, rest assured that it is tasty enough to shine all on its own.