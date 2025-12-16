Martha Stewart's Pantry Storage Solution For Shelf-Stable Produce — Your Countertops Will Thank You!

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of your groceries probably have a permanent home where you unpack them without even thinking about it. Cereal boxes line cabinet shelves, and plenty of people seem to put their milk in the refrigerator door, even if that's the worst place to store it. But then you have goods that are a little more confounding to situate. Shelf-stable produce is a particular head scratcher. Take potatoes, which are best kept in that oft-cited cool, dark place. That's cool, not cold, so the refrigerator is out, as its lower temperature will expedite the starch's transformation into unappealing sugar. And potatoes sure aren't as pretty as something like a bowl of fruit out on the countertop, even when it does check those the lower heat and light boxes. Nor would potatoes feel right tucked away alongside your Lucky Charms. Pantry drawers like those once pitched by the kitchen maven Martha Stewart, instead, are the ideal solution.

In a YouTube clip advertising Stewart's apparent collaboration with California Closets, the TV icon and entrepreneur extols the virtues of utilizing a pantry shelving unit fixed with mesh drawers to cradle all of your tubers, alliums, and plenty of gourd varieties. It's great for keeping these items out of sight and in their ideal environment for longevity. Plus, you can find similar configurations like this Simple Houseware Basket Organizer to slide into your existing pantry if a more permanent retrofit isn't possible.