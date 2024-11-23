The Worst Place To Store Milk In Your Fridge
Of the many grocery staples you should always keep stocked in your kitchen, a carton of milk should be high up on the list. The dairy product is as versatile as can be, whether you're using it as the base for your non-sugary breakfast cereals or a homemade pumpkin spice latte. Be mindful of how you store it, though, as this can make all the difference in whether your milk lasts long enough to be used in your delicious recipes. A good rule of thumb to extend its shelf life would be to avoid placing it in your fridge door.
There are tons of spots your milk could go when it comes to finding a place in the refrigerator. And while it might seem like there's no harm in simply putting it anywhere so long as it's in the cold appliance, that's not the case. Different areas of the fridge have varying temperatures and humidity levels, both of which have an impact on the longevity of your groceries. Milk is one of those items that requires some mindfulness when it comes to its specific storage location.
Why you shouldn't store milk in the fridge door
The fridge door would seem like a viable choice for storing your milk due to its ease of access. However convenient it may be, though, this zone will accelerate the rate at which the drink spoils. Each time you open the door, it leaves the contents inside it exposed to the warm temperatures within the surrounding room. And unless it still somehow remains consistently between 32 and 41 degrees Fahrenheit, the warmth and the fluctuation of temperature promote an environment where bacteria can grow.
A better place to put your milk would be on a lower shelf in your fridge. Ideally, it should be toward the back, too. Heat rises, meaning the lower your milk is kept, the cooler it'll stay. Otherwise, if your milk gets too warm and starts to go bad, you'll be looking at signs of spoilage, including a yellow color, a slimy texture, curdling, crusting, and an unpleasant odor. The taste won't be particularly appealing either. Worst case scenario: If your milk only has a slight tang to it, bake that sour milk into bread before it gets any worse.