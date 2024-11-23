The Worst Place To Store Milk In Your Fridge

Of the many grocery staples you should always keep stocked in your kitchen, a carton of milk should be high up on the list. The dairy product is as versatile as can be, whether you're using it as the base for your non-sugary breakfast cereals or a homemade pumpkin spice latte. Be mindful of how you store it, though, as this can make all the difference in whether your milk lasts long enough to be used in your delicious recipes. A good rule of thumb to extend its shelf life would be to avoid placing it in your fridge door.

There are tons of spots your milk could go when it comes to finding a place in the refrigerator. And while it might seem like there's no harm in simply putting it anywhere so long as it's in the cold appliance, that's not the case. Different areas of the fridge have varying temperatures and humidity levels, both of which have an impact on the longevity of your groceries. Milk is one of those items that requires some mindfulness when it comes to its specific storage location.