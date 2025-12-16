The Pantry Storage Mistake That Puts Food At Risk

In a perfect world, everyone would have a dedicated closet for each of their home's needs — one for all those weird cords and cables that seem to multiply on their own and then disappear right when you need them the most, one for all of your indoor herb garden tools, and, of course, one for all of the toxic or "natural" but just plain undelicious powders, sprays, detergents and degreasers that keep your home clean. In the real world, that latter bunch is often corralled to the cabinets under the kitchen sink: a classic locale for a reason.

The cabinets under the sink are obviously low to the ground, so any falls will have less impact and probably less splatter. They're still within reach in what is most likely your house's biggest mess magnet. You can add a childproof lock to keep any curious hands at bay. And with the ever-looming potential for leaky pipes and other unwelcome events, you probably aren't already housing anything too precious down there. If that area is already allocated to something like your trash and recycling, however, the same ideal cleaning supply coordinates apply: close to the floor, handy, and away from any materials that they might damage. And, most importantly, far away from your food.