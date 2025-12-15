The Underrated Meat You Should Start Using For BBQ

A backyard party is never complete without a smoker set up for a summertime feast. Beyond knowing a pro's advice on how to avoid over-smoking barbecue meats, aim for the stars and impress your guests by using an underrated meat for all your barbecue action. According to pitmaster Pat Martin, that'd be lamb.

In an exclusive chat with Tasting Table, Martin shared that lamb is the underdog for barbecue because of its fat content. "I want fatty proteins because they help stand up to the long cooking period," he said. Besides being unlikely to dry out in a smoker, this indulgent option also promises a flavor boost complemented by the caramelization from the Maillard reaction, which generates elements that add a layer of umami. And if you cook it correctly, you're ensured a juicy, tender bite that will take your barbecue experience to new heights.

While delicious, smoking lamb has its own fair share of disadvantages. Due to its high fat content, more juices seep through the crevices and into the coals, forming carcinogens called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heterocyclic amines (HCAs). If it's not an everyday affair, and you're observing precautions to minimize the formation of these carcinogens, you can enjoy it with peace of mind. Flipping the meat often and warming it in a microwave before smoking can help mitigate HCA buildup. Additionally, shortening cooking time and minimizing (or avoiding entirely) the intake of charred surfaces can help. Skipping out on gravy — particularly one made from meat drippings — is also a good idea, not just because of PAHs and HCAs, but also because it's usually loaded with saturated fat and sodium.