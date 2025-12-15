The Outdated Kitchen Counter Material You May Want To Replace Soon
If you want to know immediately just how old a kitchen is, take a look at the countertops. One obvious sign of a kitchen straight from the early 2000s is speckled, dark granite. This type of stone almost resembles splattered paint with its unique combinations of earthy tones. The busy countertop style paired well with the dark wooden cabinets that were trending at a different time. The speckled style is also good for heavily used kitchens, as it can easily hide any crumbs, dirt, or stains. Still, installing this look in your home today is one of the most common granite countertop mistakes you can absolutely avoid. The style just makes a space look cluttered.
Today, kitchen trends are now leaning towards more minimal accents such as light-colored cabinets and plain countertops. Sure, granite is a very hard natural rock, which in many ways makes it ideal for countertops. It's extremely heat-resistant, meaning you can put a hot pan down without doing any damage. It also does not scratch easily. Still, today many home buyers are drawn to white countertops, and speckled dark granite just doesn't fit the vibe. Its busy look aside, there are some practicality issues with granite. This type of stone is higher maintenance than other countertop options. It can require periodic sealing to make sure it doesn't absorb liquids, and acidic liquids, like vinegar or wine, can also stain granite. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward.
Timeless options for your countertops
So, what type of stone should you use for kitchen countertops? If you're ready to modernize your kitchen, engineered quartz is currently most people's top choice. According to a study by Houzz, 39% of homeowners would pick this material over any other. Why? Well, quartz is non-porous and low-maintenance. There's no sealing required. It also comes in numerous patterns and styles. According to Houzz, 74% of homeowners choose veined patterns, and only 13% of homeowners still go for that speckled look. A negative about quartz, though, is that it's not heat resistant, and because it's man-made, some styles may look fake up close.
Quartzite is an alternative countertop option that has a trendy veined look and is made of natural stone. It's actually harder than granite, so it's very durable and handles heat well. However, it's porous like granite, so it does require sealing, and it's often more expensive.
You also don't have to completely rule out granite; just choose a different style than speckled. Marbled granite can have veining and swirled patterns like actual marble, and can stand up to daily wear and tear in a kitchen. Solid granite, on the other hand, has very slight color variation, making itlook very neutral and easy to decorate around. Whichever material you pick, remember that choosing a neutral stone with a soft, natural pattern is a kitchen design trend that might never go out of style.