The Outdated Kitchen Counter Material You May Want To Replace Soon

If you want to know immediately just how old a kitchen is, take a look at the countertops. One obvious sign of a kitchen straight from the early 2000s is speckled, dark granite. This type of stone almost resembles splattered paint with its unique combinations of earthy tones. The busy countertop style paired well with the dark wooden cabinets that were trending at a different time. The speckled style is also good for heavily used kitchens, as it can easily hide any crumbs, dirt, or stains. Still, installing this look in your home today is one of the most common granite countertop mistakes you can absolutely avoid. The style just makes a space look cluttered.

Today, kitchen trends are now leaning towards more minimal accents such as light-colored cabinets and plain countertops. Sure, granite is a very hard natural rock, which in many ways makes it ideal for countertops. It's extremely heat-resistant, meaning you can put a hot pan down without doing any damage. It also does not scratch easily. Still, today many home buyers are drawn to white countertops, and speckled dark granite just doesn't fit the vibe. Its busy look aside, there are some practicality issues with granite. This type of stone is higher maintenance than other countertop options. It can require periodic sealing to make sure it doesn't absorb liquids, and acidic liquids, like vinegar or wine, can also stain granite. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward.