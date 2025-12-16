The Step That's Key For A Shepherd's Pie With A Golden, Picture-Perfect Crust

On bone-chillingly cold days, there's nothing quite like a hearty shepherd's pie to warm the soul. The dish originated in either Ireland or England (there's some debate on where exactly in the United Kingdom shepherd's pie got its start) in the kitchens of home cooks who were doing the best they could with what ingredients they had on hand. While the dish had a meager start, it's become a beloved culinary masterpiece that's as good in a Michelin-starred restaurant as it is in a well-loved bowl on the couch. From the heavily seasoned ground meat mixed with peas and carrots at the bottom of the pan to the fluffy, rich mashed potatoes on top, the components of shepherd's pie come together beautifully — but there's a step you can take to make the dish even more heavenly. Simply popping your favorite shepherd's pie recipe under the broiler for a few minutes before serving can create a slightly crispy top that offers a palate-pleasing textural contrast to the rest of the creamy potatoes just beneath the surface. It also just looks gorgeous.

Two to three minutes is plenty of time to create a solid crisp on the top of your shepherd's pie. If your oven rack is positioned closer to the top of the oven, you may only need to broil the dish for a minute or two. You'll want to be careful that you don't burn your mashed potatoes, so keep a close eye on them as they begin to crisp (it's a smart idea to set a timer). You're looking for very slightly browned peaks on your ocean of mashed potatoes — nothing too crispy, or you risk drying out your dish.