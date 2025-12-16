The Step That's Key For A Shepherd's Pie With A Golden, Picture-Perfect Crust
On bone-chillingly cold days, there's nothing quite like a hearty shepherd's pie to warm the soul. The dish originated in either Ireland or England (there's some debate on where exactly in the United Kingdom shepherd's pie got its start) in the kitchens of home cooks who were doing the best they could with what ingredients they had on hand. While the dish had a meager start, it's become a beloved culinary masterpiece that's as good in a Michelin-starred restaurant as it is in a well-loved bowl on the couch. From the heavily seasoned ground meat mixed with peas and carrots at the bottom of the pan to the fluffy, rich mashed potatoes on top, the components of shepherd's pie come together beautifully — but there's a step you can take to make the dish even more heavenly. Simply popping your favorite shepherd's pie recipe under the broiler for a few minutes before serving can create a slightly crispy top that offers a palate-pleasing textural contrast to the rest of the creamy potatoes just beneath the surface. It also just looks gorgeous.
Two to three minutes is plenty of time to create a solid crisp on the top of your shepherd's pie. If your oven rack is positioned closer to the top of the oven, you may only need to broil the dish for a minute or two. You'll want to be careful that you don't burn your mashed potatoes, so keep a close eye on them as they begin to crisp (it's a smart idea to set a timer). You're looking for very slightly browned peaks on your ocean of mashed potatoes — nothing too crispy, or you risk drying out your dish.
More ways to ramp up the flavor of the mashed potatoes in your shepherd's pie
While giving your shepherd's pie some time to hang out under the broiler can certainly boost the flavor of your potatoes, there's more you can do to help your spuds shine. While most shepherd's pie recipes call for straight-up russet mashed potatoes, they're not your only option. Garlic mashed potatoes or even loaded mashed potatoes can add surprising flavor elements to your dish (if you go with the loaded mashed potato option, we recommend garnishing the top of your shepherd's pie with a bit of extra bacon crumbles after it comes out from under the broiler).
Adding a bit of Parmesan cheese to the top of your potatoes before you place them under the broiler can provide an extra hit of umami that melds beautifully with your meat and veggies. (For extra cheesy flavor, also add Parmesan to your mashed potatoes before baking.) You can also try hitting the top of your potatoes with a bit of butter or olive oil before you return them to the oven — this can help amp up the crispy factor, leaving you with a taste akin to fresh French fries on top of your shepherd's pie. The bottom line: You've got a ton of options when it comes to elevating the potatoes in your shepherd's pie. Popping your finished dish under the broiler for a few minutes before serving is just the beginning.