Gordon Ramsay's Secret To The Best Shepherd's Pie Is All In The Meat

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has experienced his fair share of hell in the kitchen. Yet, he's also the man responsible for some of the most heavenly dishes you'll ever eat, including his divine takes on avocado toast and tomato soup. Another example that falls firmly into this category is his version of shepherd's pie.

Like many of us, the famous chef has a soft spot for this old-fashioned dish, which originated in the United Kingdom and is traditionally made from ground lamb and vegetables in a rich brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes. However, as can be expected of someone of Ramsay's caliber (remembering that he has multiple restaurants, cookbooks, TV shows, and Michelin stars to his name), he has a little secret up his sleeve to really knock this classic dish out of the park. That secret involves what is the rightful star of the show here, the meat. Or more specifically, a couple of key ingredients that will really amp up and enhance its rich, slightly gamey flavor.

In a cooking demo on his official YouTube channel, the chef can be seen generously seasoning the ground lamb as it cooks, before grating in onion, carrot, and garlic. "That's the secret behind a really good shepherd's pie," he says. "It's all in the mince." Touché.

