Princess Diana Loved This Dessert So Much A Royal Chef Tricked The Queen Into Serving It

Iconic and endearing, Princess Diana continues to evoke tenderness and fascination from royal fans around the world, despite being gone for over 25 years. Whether by continuing to inspire fashion moments or still thrilling folks about her eating habits, crown enthusiasts delight in all things Diana. Longtime royal chef Darren McGrady delivers the inside scoop in the food department by sharing his trick to make sure Princess Diana was served her favorite dessert when she was visiting the Queen. McGrady always offered the Queen a choice of at least two options for pudding — and if Princess Diana was visiting, he would make sure to select one item the Queen might not particularly fancy, so that Diana would be fortunate enough to finish the meal with crepes soufflé d'abricots.

Contrary to its name, crepes soufflé d'abricots is not made of individually formed thin crepes. It instead relies on a fluffy crepe-like batter that incorporates whisked eggs whites at the last minute and is then slid into a super hot oven, allowing the pillowy batter to puff up in true soufflé-style during a quick stint in the oven. The crepe soufflés are then stacked two-high and adorned with apricot jam that has been boiled and strained to remove any bits of fruit, yielding a honey-like apricot sauce that coats the elaborate dessert.