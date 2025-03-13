Julia Child's Advice For High-Rising Souffle Every Time

Julia Child's list of cooking tips seems to be never ending. From elevating store bought items to making perfectly tender asparagus, she has been helping home cooks go from good to great for years now, even long after her passing. When it comes to her favorite cuisine, French cooking, she is especially helpful.

For making souffle specifically, Julia Child has a simple oven tip for ensuring a high-rising souffle every single time. First, set the racks to the middle of the oven. Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit; once the souffle is put in, be sure to reduce the temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

From there, keep the temperature set at 375 degrees and let the souffle bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Regardless of if the souffle is savory or sweet, this trick will help make the souffle rise high each time. When combined with other souffle tips, from both Julia Child herself and other chefs, making a perfect souffle is achievable every single time.