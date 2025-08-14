Princess Diana's Love For This Trendy Breakfast Food Was Ahead Of Her Time

Princess Diana was a trendsetter in many ways; a champion for human rights, a true fashionista whose looks are still iconic today, and an early adopter of certain foodie trends that wouldn't hit the mainstream until many years later. One such example was Princess Di's love of overnight oats as a filling, go-to breakfast.

Yes, overnight oats are cemented in our culinary lexicon, but they didn't burst onto the scene in a major way until the 2010s. Then, they were everywhere, as the trending healthy breakfast perfect for making once en masse and enjoying all week long. 20 years before, though, Princess Diana was regularly enjoying the dish of cold, uncooked oats, mixed with liquid and other add-ins after it steeped in the fridge overnight. Perhaps not what we'd expect the breakfast of royalty to be, but they called her "the people's princess" for a reason. Her former private chef himself, Darren McGrady, shared that she requested overnight oats every single day (via YouTube).

To breakfast like the princess, skip the more processed convenient quick style oats and use the old-fashioned rolled type. As for the liquid, McGrady used fresh squeezed orange juice as opposed to milk for a bright, vitamin C-packed and unexpected twist. He then let the oats swell up overnight in the fridge before adding any other ingredients the morning of.