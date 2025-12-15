The Issue Trader Joe's Shoppers Have With The Chain's Milk

Trader Joe's is the place to go for tasty snacks to satisfy any cravings, but it may not always be the ideal store to get your regular grocery items from. While it may be a budget-friendly shopping destination, some of its products have a bad reputation amongst shoppers. Specifically, Trader Joe's milk seems to expire relatively quicker than milk from other stores. Shoppers have found a funky smell, thick consistency, and an overall strange taste in their milk from the chain as well. There have been many instances of other items, such as Trader Joe's produce, going bad too quickly, and milk is another that has made the list on many occasions.

In general, milk that has been opened can last up to two to three days past its expiration date, but shoppers have found that Trader Joe's milk expires way beforehand. In a Reddit thread discussing the milk, one user wrote, "Bought a gallon two weeks in a row, and both have gone sour within a week." Others have found that their milk began to separate just after a few days of opening and well before the expiry date listed on the jug. Some shoppers have also observed that most of the store's refrigerated products spoil just as quick. If you're looking to buy dairy milk, Trader Joe's seems like a place you might want to avoid.