The Store-Bought Pie Crust Ina Garten Actually Approves

When the Barefoot Contessa — also known to an adoring public as the culinary celebrity and cookbook author Ina Garten — famously said that "store-bought is fine," that should have been enough to slake the nerves of home kitchen shortcut seekers everywhere. But some home cooks still debate whether their recipes are truly homemade when a little pre-packaged assistance is in play. Pies can be a particular source of consternation. When you use, for example, frozen crust and canned filling, have you truly crafted a confection of your own? We say yes, but if you're still truly grieved by this sweet dilemma, break out a Garten-approved pie shell and put your conscience to rest.

"I use Wholly Wholesome, but you can use any good quality frozen pie crust," Garten wrote in reply to a question posted to her Instagram page. "Just make sure to defrost it overnight in the fridge before baking!" A two-pack of Wholly Wholesome rolled dough sells for about $10 online. This is, of course, quite a bit more than the absolute cheapest store-bought pie crust we could find. But Garten's blessing is worth the extra spend.