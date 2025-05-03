Is Your Dishwasher Not Cleaning Properly? You Might Be Making This Simple Mistake
When it comes to helpful kitchen appliances, there's arguably no greater time-saver than the dishwasher. However, if you find that your dishes are still dirty after running this labor-saving machine, there's a chance you are making a simple mistake that can easily be fixed without any tools. When loading your dishes, it's important to make sure you aren't blocking or preventing the spray arms from performing correctly.
The spray arms are rotating arms typically located on both the top and bottom of a dishwasher. The arms have multiple small nozzles that spray soap and water to clean and rinse your dishes. If your dishes are too tall on the top rack or are hanging below the bottom rack, there's a possibility that the spray arms aren't able to rotate properly. Therefore, after loading your dishes, take a second to test out the arms by giving them a spin. If they rotate fully, your dishes will get the full clean and rinse treatment they need.
If the spray arms are blocked, you may have to adjust your dishes or even hand wash the ones that don't fit. While some of us like to load it up with every dish and pan possible, there are actually some kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher. To ensure sparkly clean dishes and cookware, follow some more easy tips for maintaining your dishwasher.
More tips for maintaining your dishwasher's performance
If your dishwasher's spray arms aren't blocked but still don't seem to be cleaning the dishes properly, it's possible the holes or nozzles are filled with food and debris. To unclog them, most spray arms can easily be unscrewed or unclipped for removal, then simply use a toothpick to remove the debris. You can also soak them in a vinegar and water solution to remove stubborn food residue, making sure to rinse them with soap and water before reinstalling.
Besides the spray arms being blocked or clogged, there are other mistakes everyone makes while loading a dishwasher. For instance, pre-rinsing your dishes, something many of us are used to doing, might actually be completely unnecessary. If you plan to run the dishwasher right after loading it, feel free to add the dishes (after scraping the large bits of food off them) as they are. Modern dishwashers have sensors to detect how dirty your dishes are and will run the appropriate cycle. Moreover, dishwasher detergent has enzymes that are powerful enough to break down the food particles.
Every once in a while, you should clean and descale your dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda to maintain its performance. If you notice a funky smell coming from the appliance, it's possible the filter needs to be cleaned. The cylindrical filter is typically located at the bottom of the dishwasher and can easily be unscrewed and rinsed with soapy water to remove food debris. Along with clear spray arms and some maintenance, you'll be enjoying cleaner dishes in no time.