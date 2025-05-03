Is Your Dishwasher Not Cleaning Properly? You Might Be Making This Simple Mistake

When it comes to helpful kitchen appliances, there's arguably no greater time-saver than the dishwasher. However, if you find that your dishes are still dirty after running this labor-saving machine, there's a chance you are making a simple mistake that can easily be fixed without any tools. When loading your dishes, it's important to make sure you aren't blocking or preventing the spray arms from performing correctly.

The spray arms are rotating arms typically located on both the top and bottom of a dishwasher. The arms have multiple small nozzles that spray soap and water to clean and rinse your dishes. If your dishes are too tall on the top rack or are hanging below the bottom rack, there's a possibility that the spray arms aren't able to rotate properly. Therefore, after loading your dishes, take a second to test out the arms by giving them a spin. If they rotate fully, your dishes will get the full clean and rinse treatment they need.

If the spray arms are blocked, you may have to adjust your dishes or even hand wash the ones that don't fit. While some of us like to load it up with every dish and pan possible, there are actually some kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher. To ensure sparkly clean dishes and cookware, follow some more easy tips for maintaining your dishwasher.