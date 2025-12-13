Dolly Parton Prefers This Type Of Restaurant For A Romantic Evening On
We absolutely love Dolly Parton. She is one of the greatest country artists of all time, a restaurant owner, and even the creative behind her own wine collection. She's also just so real and relatable. We know her favorite Taco Bell items, and thanks to a conversation with The New York Times, we also found out what Parton likes to dine on during date night.
In a 1992 interview with the New York Times, Parton explained that her favorite date night cuisine is French. "If it's a romantic type of thing, I like a good French restaurant," she said. "Of course, somebody else has to choose the wine." However, Parton also stated that she doesn't like when food is too — in her words — pretty. "The way I see it, if the food's too pretty, it ain't too good," she said. So it's no wonder Parton's favorite restaurant is inside a gas station; she's not afraid to get messy with a good meal.
How to order at a French restaurant
Before you order, make sure to look out for red flags at your French restaurant of choice. One of the most common warning signs is a super-long menu, which often indicates the use of frozen or pre-prepared dishes, so it's best to check the offerings ahead of time to avoid a subpar meal.
If you're new to French cuisine, you can always start safe and opt for the more popular and common dishes like ratatouille, boeuf bourguignon, and coq au vin (the last of which is chef Julia Child's all-time favorite chicken dish). It's also important to learn certain words that will most definitely appear on the menu (un apéritif, anyone?), and brush up on your French adjectives so you can make sure you're ordering a fried dish instead of a grilled one.
And finally, if you're planning to pair your dish with wine, review guides on pairing the beverage with your main course. Once you've got that down, you'll be dining like Dolly Parton faster than you can say s'il vous plaît!