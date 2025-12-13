Dolly Parton Prefers This Type Of Restaurant For A Romantic Evening On

We absolutely love Dolly Parton. She is one of the greatest country artists of all time, a restaurant owner, and even the creative behind her own wine collection. She's also just so real and relatable. We know her favorite Taco Bell items, and thanks to a conversation with The New York Times, we also found out what Parton likes to dine on during date night.

In a 1992 interview with the New York Times, Parton explained that her favorite date night cuisine is French. "If it's a romantic type of thing, I like a good French restaurant," she said. "Of course, somebody else has to choose the wine." However, Parton also stated that she doesn't like when food is too — in her words — pretty. "The way I see it, if the food's too pretty, it ain't too good," she said. So it's no wonder Parton's favorite restaurant is inside a gas station; she's not afraid to get messy with a good meal.