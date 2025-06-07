This Tennessee Gas Station Is Home To Dolly Parton's Favorite Restaurant
It's hard to think of any celebrity on the planet who is more beloved than Dolly Parton. The queen of country music is a straight-up legend and widely known, whether or not you've ever heard a single note of "Jolene." So, when Dolly endorses something — like a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, for example — you know it's got to be good. If Dolly likes it, how could it be bad?
That's the case with the Frank Allen Market and Grill, right in the heart of Dolly country in her East Tennessee hometown of Sevierville. Part diner, part market, part gas station, this local hot spot is known for its affordable prices, famous cheeseburgers, and occasional visits from Queen Dolly herself. Frank Allen opened the spot in 1953, then added the grill in 1961. Since then, the restaurant has received wide acclaim from foodies, travelers, and even Southern Living.
According to TheSmokies.com, Dolly sat down with Southern Living in 2010 and talked about why she loved Frank Allen's so much. Basically, it came down to one regional favorite that might be a bit foreign for people who live outside the South. "Everyone is always looking for a 'joint' to eat at that only locals know. Frank Allen's is a local Sevier County experience I love," Parton told the magazine. "My favorite is their Slaw Dog, but you'll have to eat your way through the menu and find your own very favorite treat."
Dolly's Parton's favorite hot dog
If you've never had slaw dog, it's exactly what it sounds like: a hot dog topped with coleslaw. The dog also comes with mustard and onions (as well as chili if you ask for it "all the way"). For only $2.49, it's hard to complain about the price point. The reviewer at TheSmokies.com called it "a pretty good hot dog."
As far as the ambience, it's about what you'd expect from a gas station restaurant that serves up delicious hot dogs. Nothing special. It might remind you of a Waffle House (an Anthony Bourdain favorite), except that it actually does close, with maybe a seat or two open at the bar and a flat top grill packed with burgers, dogs, eggs, and hashbrowns.
If slaw dogs aren't your thing, there are plenty of other options at Frank Allen's. The restaurant has a wide range of burgers, including its famous $4.49 cheeseburger. Treat yourself to a double bacon cheeseburger for $6.89, or the most expensive item on the menu, the $7.99 Super Granddaddy Sandwich, a two-foot long sub packed with five meats and two cheeses. So, if you're ever in the area, maybe on your way to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or the Dollywood theme park, enjoy the budget-friendly food, diner vibes, and be sure to tell them Dolly sent you.