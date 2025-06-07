This Tennessee Gas Station Is Home To Dolly Parton's Favorite Restaurant

It's hard to think of any celebrity on the planet who is more beloved than Dolly Parton. The queen of country music is a straight-up legend and widely known, whether or not you've ever heard a single note of "Jolene." So, when Dolly endorses something — like a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, for example — you know it's got to be good. If Dolly likes it, how could it be bad?

That's the case with the Frank Allen Market and Grill, right in the heart of Dolly country in her East Tennessee hometown of Sevierville. Part diner, part market, part gas station, this local hot spot is known for its affordable prices, famous cheeseburgers, and occasional visits from Queen Dolly herself. Frank Allen opened the spot in 1953, then added the grill in 1961. Since then, the restaurant has received wide acclaim from foodies, travelers, and even Southern Living.

According to TheSmokies.com, Dolly sat down with Southern Living in 2010 and talked about why she loved Frank Allen's so much. Basically, it came down to one regional favorite that might be a bit foreign for people who live outside the South. "Everyone is always looking for a 'joint' to eat at that only locals know. Frank Allen's is a local Sevier County experience I love," Parton told the magazine. "My favorite is their Slaw Dog, but you'll have to eat your way through the menu and find your own very favorite treat."