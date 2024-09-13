Dolly Parton Breaks Into The US Booze Business With A New Wine Collection

Iconic country singer, actor, and philanthropist Dolly Parton has joined the ranks of celebrities with alcohol brands. Whether it's Beyoncé, who has the whiskey brand SirDavis, or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with his Teramana tequila, famous entertainers have fully embraced the booze business. Parton's contribution to this growing trend is Dolly Wines, a collection that includes a 2023 California chardonnay for the U.S. market, the only varietal currently available stateside.

Advertisement

The multi-hyphenate has also released a rosé and a prosecco for U.K. consumers and a sparkling wine in Australia. The brand plans to roll out the rosé and prosecco in the United States in the future. Parton called her wine collection "a gift from me, to you" in a statement. The wines are a collaboration between Parton Family Cellars and multinational wine company Accolade Wines. "I only put my name on things I believe in," she said during a CMA Fest press event in June 2024. "We're going to have some nice wines." Now, both professional critics and amateur oenophiles are weighing in.