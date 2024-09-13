Dolly Parton Breaks Into The US Booze Business With A New Wine Collection
Iconic country singer, actor, and philanthropist Dolly Parton has joined the ranks of celebrities with alcohol brands. Whether it's Beyoncé, who has the whiskey brand SirDavis, or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with his Teramana tequila, famous entertainers have fully embraced the booze business. Parton's contribution to this growing trend is Dolly Wines, a collection that includes a 2023 California chardonnay for the U.S. market, the only varietal currently available stateside.
The multi-hyphenate has also released a rosé and a prosecco for U.K. consumers and a sparkling wine in Australia. The brand plans to roll out the rosé and prosecco in the United States in the future. Parton called her wine collection "a gift from me, to you" in a statement. The wines are a collaboration between Parton Family Cellars and multinational wine company Accolade Wines. "I only put my name on things I believe in," she said during a CMA Fest press event in June 2024. "We're going to have some nice wines." Now, both professional critics and amateur oenophiles are weighing in.
What people think of Dolly Chardonnay so far
Dolly Chardonnay is pale yellow and medium bodied. It's already received accolades from reviewers who found the wine smooth and reminiscent of a rosé. "It has taste notes of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak," according to one reviewer in a video from US Weekly. Considering those tasting notes, it almost sounds like the Dolly Chardonnay could be one of those perfect wines to sip with brunch since it's crisp and fruit-forward. The butterfly-emblazoned bottles are available at wine stores across the country and sell for around $15 to $16.
Dolly Parton believes her chardonnay is "the perfect blend of oak with just a hint of vanilla" and credits the California-grown grapes for its "beautiful soft color." She also played an integral part in the wine's creation. "Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly," Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said in the product line's press announcement.