The Kitchen Decluttering Habit That Instantly Makes Cooking Easier

Calling a cluttered kitchen an "eyesore" is an understatement at best. Moreover, an unkept kitchen slows you down, makes cooking a nightmare, and hides things you actually need, interrupting your culinary flow state. Fortunately, keeping it under control does not have to take hours. Assuming you and everyone in the house can commit to a kitchen declutter routine, you can make your kitchen much easier to use and more enjoyable. It can take as little as 15 minutes once a month and only requires a bit of dedicated focus.

To streamline decluttering your kitchen, start by picking one zone in your kitchen, such as your countertop. Then identify any items that do not belong on your countertop and place those items back in their designated spots. Now that the zone is cleared, it's ready to be wiped down. If you had to move any item that does belong on the countertop, like a fruit bowl, return it after you're done cleaning the surface. Once it's back into place, move on to the next zone and so on.

Bear in mind, this only works if you're consistent. That said, some might prefer to do this weekly, rather than monthly, so they don't forget about it. Regardless of whether it is monthly, weekly, or even daily, each works so long as you can stick to a regular rhythm when creating this habit.