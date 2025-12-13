Dollar Tree's Clever $1.50 Basket Adds Instant Storage Space To Your Fridge
For budget-friendly storage solutions, Dollar Tree should be at the top of your list. One standout kitchen storage item is the Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket, a versatile solution that can transform your messy fridge for just $1.50 — though it's important to note prices can vary by location. The basket hangs on the shelf to make use of otherwise wasted space, providing extra storage for overcrowded fridges. It's also ideal for small spaces, such as dorms or RVs.
The basket is simple to use. Just slide the clips onto the front edge of the shelf, and make sure it is firmly secured. Once stable, the basket can be used for anything number of things. Turn it into a designated snack space, a spot for eggs or lunch meats, or a place to keep small foods separate. Shoppers also use the clip-on basket for grapes and berries, with its slotted design keeping produce fresh. And if you store skincare in the fridge, it's the perfect spot to keep it away from food.
How to organize your fridge with the clear clip on basket
Shoppers generally give the basket good ratings on the Dollar Tree website and say that it saves a lot of space. But there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Some buyers share that the clips are too narrow for the edge of their shelf, so the basket may not work with every type of fridge. Additionally, one buyer noted the clips on their basket broke, so it may be better for lighter foods.
There are also several Dollar Tree finds that will help organize your kitchen. Mixing and matching storage containers can make it easier to find things. One Dollar Tree storage find that is a real game-changer for leftovers is actually designed for crafting. You can also try the clip-on fridge basket along with other storage bins to maximize vertical space, keeping snacks and drinks super organized and within reach.