Dollar Tree's Clever $1.50 Basket Adds Instant Storage Space To Your Fridge

For budget-friendly storage solutions, Dollar Tree should be at the top of your list. One standout kitchen storage item is the Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket, a versatile solution that can transform your messy fridge for just $1.50 — though it's important to note prices can vary by location. The basket hangs on the shelf to make use of otherwise wasted space, providing extra storage for overcrowded fridges. It's also ideal for small spaces, such as dorms or RVs.

The basket is simple to use. Just slide the clips onto the front edge of the shelf, and make sure it is firmly secured. Once stable, the basket can be used for anything number of things. Turn it into a designated snack space, a spot for eggs or lunch meats, or a place to keep small foods separate. Shoppers also use the clip-on basket for grapes and berries, with its slotted design keeping produce fresh. And if you store skincare in the fridge, it's the perfect spot to keep it away from food.