This Dollar Tree Storage Find Is A Real Game Changer For Leftovers

When it comes to food storage, the struggle is real. While leftovers of that stellar homemade lasagna made with cottage cheese instead of ricotta obviously go into a glass container for later, the same can't be said for little bits and bats of food left from prepping said meal. Should you save that last quarter of an onion, and if so, what should you put it in? A sandwich bag doesn't seem like enough protection against getting smashed in the fridge, but using a container seems like too much.

This issue is especially prevalent after cleaning up a mezze board from a party or looking at the last few tablespoons of crumbled cheese left from prepping your favorite chorizo chickpea and feta salad. Fortunately, the solution to this annoying problem is available at your local Dollar Tree — but not in the kitchen aisle. This time, you'll be going to the craft section to pick up one of the retailer's Crafter's Square organizer boxes for just $1.25.

These circular organizers feature eight small sections with hinged lids that snap tightly closed, allowing you to fill each section with things like a few tablespoons of olives or some chopped lettuce and pop the lid closed for a nearly airtight seal. Since all the sections are within the same container, it's easier to remember these random leftovers when putting together a snack or a quick meal. Not only does this prevent food waste, it can inspire you to get more creative with your daily diet.