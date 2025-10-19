This Dollar Tree Storage Find Is A Real Game Changer For Leftovers
When it comes to food storage, the struggle is real. While leftovers of that stellar homemade lasagna made with cottage cheese instead of ricotta obviously go into a glass container for later, the same can't be said for little bits and bats of food left from prepping said meal. Should you save that last quarter of an onion, and if so, what should you put it in? A sandwich bag doesn't seem like enough protection against getting smashed in the fridge, but using a container seems like too much.
This issue is especially prevalent after cleaning up a mezze board from a party or looking at the last few tablespoons of crumbled cheese left from prepping your favorite chorizo chickpea and feta salad. Fortunately, the solution to this annoying problem is available at your local Dollar Tree — but not in the kitchen aisle. This time, you'll be going to the craft section to pick up one of the retailer's Crafter's Square organizer boxes for just $1.25.
These circular organizers feature eight small sections with hinged lids that snap tightly closed, allowing you to fill each section with things like a few tablespoons of olives or some chopped lettuce and pop the lid closed for a nearly airtight seal. Since all the sections are within the same container, it's easier to remember these random leftovers when putting together a snack or a quick meal. Not only does this prevent food waste, it can inspire you to get more creative with your daily diet.
Other clever uses for crafty organization in your kitchen
Not only is this storage hack fabulous for saving tiny servings of your favorite ingredients from ending up in the trash, it's a great way to intentionally organize indulgent garnishes for soups and salads, tasty ingredients for an omelet, or fresh fruits and veggies for snacking. You can even fill one or two of the sections with fruit and veggie dip to create a quick, easy way to quell those hunger pangs between meals.
You might also use these craft organizers turned snack boxes to introduce new foods to picky eaters by letting them choose what goes in most sections, and filling one or two with something you want them to try. These can also become the perfect companion for long car rides, especially if you have just a bite or two of cereal or chips left in the original container. Just pop everything in one of these Dollar Tree organizers and take it along next time you have a long commute ahead of you.
This is also a great way to experiment with tasty seasoning blends for popcorn on your weekly movie night. Not only do the sections keep the flavors from mixing, they also hold just a little popcorn, so almost nothing is wasted if you choose a seasoning you don't like. You also don't have to eat all of the popcorn in one sitting — just snap the lids closed and put it in the pantry until the next popcorn craving hits.