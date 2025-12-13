The Only Way To Reheat Popcorn (Yes Its Possible)

If your day-old popcorn is extra greasy or overly soggy, save yourself some time and line your fryer basket with parchment paper before reheating. This extra step not only saves you from having to deep clean your fryer basket, but it also prevents any smoking mishaps — especially if you're worried about residual oil dripping down into your air fryer's heating element.

If you're cooking a larger batch, it's best to give your basket a few shakes during cooking. Another air fryer hack you'll wish you knew sooner is not to overfill the basket, to ensure the popcorn reheats evenly. In order for leftover popcorn to become perfectly crisp, all sides of each kernel need to be somewhat exposed to the flow of hot air.

While using an air fryer is the best way to reheat popcorn, you can also use your oven or microwave with caution. Keep in mind, popcorn can burn more easily in an oven since the kernels don't move during cooking. When using your microwave, heat popcorn in 30-second increments to avoid overly chewy kernels. Even though there may be more than one way to reheat old popcorn, for the best-tasting and most reliable method, look no further than your air fryer.