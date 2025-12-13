The Only Way To Reheat Popcorn (Yes Its Possible)
Whether you like to chow down on the best microwave popcorn brands from the grocery store, pop kernels over the stove, or grab an extra bag from the movie theater, popcorn is a universal snack most people enjoy. However, finishing a large bowl or bag in one sitting isn't always recommended or guaranteed. Fortunately, though, you can still enjoy the taste of warm, freshly popped popcorn days later thanks to your air fryer.
While there are certain foods you should keep away from an air fryer, like soup, cheesecake, and homemade chips, using this modern appliance to reheat an old batch of popcorn is not only safe but incredibly effective. Since air fryers crisp food with hot, circulating air, leftover popcorn becomes perfectly toasty in no time. All you need to do is preheat your air fryer to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, add your leftover popcorn, and heat the kernels for just five minutes. Even if your popcorn was covered in oil or butter, an air fryer's convection-style heating system evenly heats each piece from the outside in, resulting in a perfectly warm tray of crunchy kernels every time.
Ways to reheat popcorn perfectly
If your day-old popcorn is extra greasy or overly soggy, save yourself some time and line your fryer basket with parchment paper before reheating. This extra step not only saves you from having to deep clean your fryer basket, but it also prevents any smoking mishaps — especially if you're worried about residual oil dripping down into your air fryer's heating element.
If you're cooking a larger batch, it's best to give your basket a few shakes during cooking. Another air fryer hack you'll wish you knew sooner is not to overfill the basket, to ensure the popcorn reheats evenly. In order for leftover popcorn to become perfectly crisp, all sides of each kernel need to be somewhat exposed to the flow of hot air.
While using an air fryer is the best way to reheat popcorn, you can also use your oven or microwave with caution. Keep in mind, popcorn can burn more easily in an oven since the kernels don't move during cooking. When using your microwave, heat popcorn in 30-second increments to avoid overly chewy kernels. Even though there may be more than one way to reheat old popcorn, for the best-tasting and most reliable method, look no further than your air fryer.