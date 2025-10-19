The 'Holy Grail' Kitchen Find You Should Never Pass Up While Thrifting

Imagine heading to a flea market, spotting a vintage kitchen item worth well over $100, and then checking the price tag to find that you can buy it for just $35. That's the kind of story that makes hunting for collectibles while thrifting so exciting, and why you should always keep an eye out for a particular type of dishware. If you come across an opaque mint-green glass baking pan during one of your thrift runs, you probably won't want to pass it up.

What you may have stumbled across is a vintage dish made of jadeite, a green glass that grew popular from the 1940s to the 1970s. These days, jadeite kitchen products can be a major dishware thrifting score (similar to coming across Libbey glass) given the popularity of their signature colors and the relative rarity of some of their pieces. The oldest pieces are fairly close to graduating from vintage status to being true antique glassware, driving up their value among collectors even higher. Even official reproductions that are only a couple decades old are often worth snagging, while the value of the originals would certainly be worth more than $100.

The material itself has made quite the comeback, so it's not too hard to find dishes made from it these days; even Walmart has jadeite on its shelves every now and then. Vintage pieces, however, are definitely worth scouring thrift shops for in large part due to their nostalgic designs, which would look perfect in a display cabinet or a repurposed kitchen hutch. Getting such a valuable piece for less than a third of its going price while thrifting is just icing on the cake.