The Types Of Fish You Shouldn't Buy To Avoid Mercury

Seafood can be an incredibly healthy choice. Packed with protein and healthy fats, many types of saltwater and freshwater seafood can support a healthy lifestyle without requiring you to sacrifice taste. That being said, it's important to watch out for mercury levels in seafood. While all fish contain some level of mercury, predatory fish like tilefish (which is the common fish with the highest consumable mercury levels), swordfish, king mackerel, and shark (it's a super controversial food that's banned in many countries, anyway) are loaded with the stuff, and it's best to avoid them altogether.

While enjoying seafood in moderation is unlikely to cause problems, eating it in excess may lead to mercury poisoning in some individuals. Signs of mercury poisoning in adults can include hearing issues, vision changes, and muscle weakness. Excessive mercury intake from eating seafood can be especially harmful for the neurological systems of developing fetuses and young children. The FDA recommends no more than three servings of low-mercury seafood per week for pregnant women, and kids aged 11 and under should stick to two low-mercury servings of seafood per week.