Does Farm-Raised Fish Contain Mercury?

It's no secret that mercury isn't exactly a good thing for us humans to eat, and there are a number of reasons why you want to watch your mercury intake. But on the whole, most of the fish you eat has a level of mercury safe for consumption. Mercury in fish isn't usually a prohibitive factor, but there are still scenarios where you'd have to be careful depending on what type you're eating.

Matt Ranieri touched on the fact that pregnant people especially should avoid mercury-rich fish. "If you are pregnant, mercury in the diet can lead to birth defects. It is important to check with your doctor if you have concerns about high mercury," he stated. He also brought up a specific type of fish that you should avoid, since "larger fish, like swordfish, are typically higher in mercury content." Indeed, larger, predatory fish tend to have higher mercury levels. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this also includes shark, king mackerel, and tilefish.

If you still want to scratch that fish itch, you can check out common fish with the lowest mercury levels, which tend to be safe to eat in moderation regardless of your situation. Of course, you can also buy farm-raised fish to lower those mercury levels even more.