The Common Fish With The Highest Consumable Mercury Levels
Have you heard the joke about seafood? You know how it goes: When you see food, you eat it. But when it comes to some seafood, this should not always be the case. Because, though fish is both a tasty and (usually) lean source of protein, it can also be a source of something much less desirable: Mercury. Mercury is a heavy metal that is also a neurotoxin to humans. This metal is found in trace amounts in various foods, but most people who are exposed to it through their food get that exposure from fish. Now, this does not mean that you should avoid fish altogether, as not all fish contains high levels of the heavy metal. However, there are some varieties of fish that contain higher levels than others. Fish varieties such as shark, tuna, and swordfish are all high in mercury. But there is one fish that stands far above the rest in terms of mercury content, and that is tilefish.
Tilefish is a type of fish commonly found on the waters off the east coast of the United States, and in the Gulf of Mexico. Tilefish is large and has white flesh. It has a taste similar to shellfish such as lobster. However, despite its appealing flavor, you might want to think twice before buying a cut of the fish for dinner, as it contains levels of mercury that far exceed even famously mercury high fish such as tuna, with some tilefish clocking in at 1.123 parts per million (ppm) of mercury, which is above the FDA's limit of 1 ppm of mercury in fish.
What you should know about mercury levels in Tilefish
When it comes to mercury content, not all tilefish is created (or caught) equally. Tilefish caught in the Gulf of Mexico has mercury levels far above the levels of those caught in the Atlantic. Tilefish caught off the Gulf has a mean mercury ppm of 1.123, according to data presented by the FDA. Meanwhile, fish caught off the Atlantic has a mean mercury ppm of 0.144, around the same levels of skipjack tuna, and much lower than Gulf of Mexico samples. So if you're going to cook this fish, you might want to opt for one caught off of the Atlantic. This guidance extends beyond just tilefish, however. Studies have shown that many fish caught in the Gulf of Mexico contain higher levels of mercury than fish caught in other bodies of water.
Regardless, it is important to keep this in mind when choosing what fish to prepare for dinner, as consuming large amounts of mercury can be hazardous to your health. Mercury is particularly hazardous for those who are pregnant, as exposure can cause numerous birth defects. But tilefish isn't the only fish that is high in the heavy metal. Just below tilefish in the FDA's ranking of high mercury content is swordfish, a popular wild-caught fish. Some people wonder whether it's safe to eat swordfish and other high mercury fish, and for healthy people, it's okay to eat swordfish and tilefish occasionally. Fish with lower levels of mercury, like shrimp or haddock, are safe to eat about twice a week. But according to the FDA, those who are pregnant should avoid both forms of fish, as well as shark and king mackerel. So you might want to double check your fish's mercury content before you decide what's for dinner.