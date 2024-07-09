The Common Fish With The Highest Consumable Mercury Levels

Have you heard the joke about seafood? You know how it goes: When you see food, you eat it. But when it comes to some seafood, this should not always be the case. Because, though fish is both a tasty and (usually) lean source of protein, it can also be a source of something much less desirable: Mercury. Mercury is a heavy metal that is also a neurotoxin to humans. This metal is found in trace amounts in various foods, but most people who are exposed to it through their food get that exposure from fish. Now, this does not mean that you should avoid fish altogether, as not all fish contains high levels of the heavy metal. However, there are some varieties of fish that contain higher levels than others. Fish varieties such as shark, tuna, and swordfish are all high in mercury. But there is one fish that stands far above the rest in terms of mercury content, and that is tilefish.

Tilefish is a type of fish commonly found on the waters off the east coast of the United States, and in the Gulf of Mexico. Tilefish is large and has white flesh. It has a taste similar to shellfish such as lobster. However, despite its appealing flavor, you might want to think twice before buying a cut of the fish for dinner, as it contains levels of mercury that far exceed even famously mercury high fish such as tuna, with some tilefish clocking in at 1.123 parts per million (ppm) of mercury, which is above the FDA's limit of 1 ppm of mercury in fish.