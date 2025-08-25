The Common Types Of Fish With The Lowest Mercury Levels

At this point, it's well known that every fish contains at least a tiny amount of toxic mercury, or methylmercury to be specific. Even though mercury can be produced naturally, the high mercury levels in fish are a modern problem resulting from man-made pollution. Industrial activities like mining and coal-burning power plants release mercury, which ends up in our oceans. Once it's in the water, it can get converted into methylmercury, which is significantly more dangerous to us. However, mercury levels aren't spread evenly among fish, and there are certain species that are considered safer to eat because they've got less of this toxic compound swimming through their blood. Naturally, you might be wondering: Which fish have the lowest mercury?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), shellfish such as scallops, clams, and shrimp have the lowest mercury levels. Following that, lots of canned fish are also fairly low — these include sardines, anchovies, and salmon. When it comes to fish like salmon, which are popular both canned and fresh, there is noticeably more mercury in the fresh version than the canned version. Some other low-mercury fish include tilapia, catfish, squid, and pollock.