Why We Ranked This Popular Grocery Store Deli Lowest Despite Its Loyal Shoppers

Being able to stop for deli products right after shopping for groceries can be super convenient, and there are so many great options to choose from. So much so that we decided to rank popular chain grocery store delis ourselves, to decide which ones are actually worth a visit. Unfortunately, one chain had to come in last, and the title for our least favorite deli went to New Seasons Market.

If you aren't from Oregon or Washington, you may have never even heard of this chain; New Seasons Market only has 22 locations, and they're all stuffed into these two states. Locals are particularly fans of its quality produce and great selection. The deli also features a packed menu, including a wide variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads. The one issue, though? The cost.

Unfortunately, so many New Seasons Market shoppers no longer enjoy visiting the chain due to its rising costs. In fact, there are countless Reddit threads started by shoppers still praising the products but refusing to shop there regularly because of hefty price tags.