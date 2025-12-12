Why We Ranked This Popular Grocery Store Deli Lowest Despite Its Loyal Shoppers
Being able to stop for deli products right after shopping for groceries can be super convenient, and there are so many great options to choose from. So much so that we decided to rank popular chain grocery store delis ourselves, to decide which ones are actually worth a visit. Unfortunately, one chain had to come in last, and the title for our least favorite deli went to New Seasons Market.
If you aren't from Oregon or Washington, you may have never even heard of this chain; New Seasons Market only has 22 locations, and they're all stuffed into these two states. Locals are particularly fans of its quality produce and great selection. The deli also features a packed menu, including a wide variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads. The one issue, though? The cost.
Unfortunately, so many New Seasons Market shoppers no longer enjoy visiting the chain due to its rising costs. In fact, there are countless Reddit threads started by shoppers still praising the products but refusing to shop there regularly because of hefty price tags.
Where you should shop instead of New Seasons Market
Though New Seasons Market has some fantastic offerings, there are many more chain options that can fill your belly while also keeping your wallet happy. The winner of our grocery store deli ranking was Publix, and there's no question why. The Southern grocery store is literally known for its delicious subs, but we suggest you avoid the veggie sub (it's the worst option ... you'll thank us later). And if you're not in the mood for a sandwich, you can also try out its mouthwatering offerings of meat, cheese, platters, chicken, pizza, and so much more. Before you go, brush up on the 10 things you need to know before hitting the deli.
If you aren't lucky enough to find yourself near a Publix, there are plenty of other high-ranking delis to check out. Sprouts and Wegmans were the runners-up on our list; the former boasting quality goods at affordable prices, while the latter's large variety keeps shoppers coming back for more. At the end of the day, many of the high-ranking chain delis are a great option — we just think the best course of action is leaving New Seasons Market while you still can.