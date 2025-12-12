The Kitchen Appliance Garage Mistake That Could Break Code And Put Your Home At Risk
Lurk around certain corners of design, decor, and general home improvement media, and a few trends will start to seem downright ubiquitous. Open shelves, for example, are actually a classic, but they still manage to be misconstrued as a fad now and then. Currently questionable AI appliances are obviously a much more modern novelty. And, on a smaller scale, there's the appliance garage, which is basically a countertop cabinet intended to hide away more petite gadgets like toasters and coffee makers. But you might be hiding more than you bargained for.
A lot of municipalities do not allow interior cabinet electrical outlets as they pose a fire risk. Let's say you forgot to switch off that espresso machine, but you did remember to tuck it away. Should it ignite, its encasement could cost you precious seconds as the danger spreads out of sight. The door itself might even catch a switch and flip something on when it shouldn't be, which is a tremendous danger. These possibilities needn't cause the emergence of a new phobia, but they should be carefully considered when planning your appliance garage's functionality.
Road rules and a detour for your home's appliance garage
As handy as a person may be, some projects are best left to the professionals. And anything involving electricity should be at the top of those lists. An electrician will be able to wire an appliance garage to cut the power when the door is closed to minimize the most major risks. Again, this function might even be required by building code depending on where you live, so it's best to take the extra step.
If the space you're eyeing for an appliance garage isn't equipped with electric outlets to begin with, that might not actually be as big an inconvenience as it might at first seem. A little blender cubby still does the job of keeping your countertops sleek and organized, even if you have to move the thing a few feet over to pulverize your morning smoothie. Should the AI craze continue, your gadgets might even be able to relocate themselves before too long.