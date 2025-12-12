The Kitchen Appliance Garage Mistake That Could Break Code And Put Your Home At Risk

Lurk around certain corners of design, decor, and general home improvement media, and a few trends will start to seem downright ubiquitous. Open shelves, for example, are actually a classic, but they still manage to be misconstrued as a fad now and then. Currently questionable AI appliances are obviously a much more modern novelty. And, on a smaller scale, there's the appliance garage, which is basically a countertop cabinet intended to hide away more petite gadgets like toasters and coffee makers. But you might be hiding more than you bargained for.

A lot of municipalities do not allow interior cabinet electrical outlets as they pose a fire risk. Let's say you forgot to switch off that espresso machine, but you did remember to tuck it away. Should it ignite, its encasement could cost you precious seconds as the danger spreads out of sight. The door itself might even catch a switch and flip something on when it shouldn't be, which is a tremendous danger. These possibilities needn't cause the emergence of a new phobia, but they should be carefully considered when planning your appliance garage's functionality.