Here's What A Typical Vietnamese Breakfast Looks Like

Vietnamese breakfasts lean heavily savory: Don't expect syrupy dessert-breakfasts like waffles or pancakes. Instead, think warm broths, rice, herbs, and crisp bread. If you're looking for a morning meal, one safe bet is to seek out a line forming in front of a phở stall. A bowl of phở bò or phở gà — rice noodles in an aromatic beef or chicken broth — is the unofficial national morning ritual. A busy stall will often sell out by mid-morning, although stalls with longer hours serving phở throughout the day are becoming more common.

If you prefer something handheld, bánh mì is another staple, and it's much easier to find throughout the day. It's made with a crisp-yet-airy baguette (drawing on Vietnam's history as a French colony), and the fillings vary, but some standard fillings include pâté, pork, pickled veggies, and herbs like cilantro. If you're fixated on a breakfast that features eggs, a fried egg banh mi is also something you might find.

Vietnam has a warm climate, so you'll want a drink to go alongside these hearty dishes. Cà phê sữa đá is one of many Vietnamese drinks worth trying. It's a Vietnamese-style iced coffee sweetened with condensed milk. There are many variations, like a Hanoi specialty that whips an egg yolk into the condensed milk for an extra-rich morning brew. Take note that many Vietnamese drink their coffee separately from their breakfast food, so you may need to detour to a dedicated café to get it. Not a coffee drinker? Sugarcane juice and fruit smoothies are also popular drinks.